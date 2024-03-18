In the world of numismatics, $1 bills can be worth a lot of money for details that may seem insignificant and often go unnoticed. New currencies and paper money emerge on the market daily, capturing the interest of collectors’ fans. A particularly intriguing phenomenon is the discovery of banknotes with numerical series known as ladders, characterized by following an almost perfect numerical sequence.

These serial numbers have a staggered sequence in which the digits follow a consecutive order. However, there are variations called “almost stairs”, in which the sequence maintains a similar pattern, but is interrupted by the inclusion of a number outside the expected sequence.

Discover the 1 dollar bill that you could sell for more than US$15,000

Within the numismatic community there are platforms such as Variety & Errors, which provide details and curiosities related to coins. It notes that finding banknotes with a ladder series is an extremely rare event, with odds of one in 96 million in a typical banknote issue.

Heritage Auctions, a renowned auction house, has among its pieces two notable examples of this type. One of them has the numerical series JC12456789D, which stands out for the absence of the digit 3. The other specimen has the series JC1234500D, which shows a variation in the sequence.

Go BankingRates, another major player in the auction space, claims to have in its inventory a banknote whose serial number is 00000001. This particular copy could fetch a value of US$15,000 as it is a unique piece among collectors.

What are the most collectible $1 bills in the world of numismatics?

Series of 1899 Silver Notes: These are known as Black Eagles because of their design, which includes a prominent black eagle. These banknotes are prized for their impressive artistry and for being representative of the silver standard era.

Silver certificates: Issued between 1878 and 1964, these notes were exchangeable for their value in silver. Designs vary, but the most collectible include those with portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin.

1896 Educational Series Banknotes: These banknotes are famous for their elaborate allegorical illustrations depicting history, science, commerce and manufacturing, and America among the nations. They are highly valued for their beauty and rarity.

Banknotes with unique serial numbers: Banknotes with low serial numbers, special sequences (such as stairs, radars and repeats), or printing errors are considered particularly collectible. The uniqueness of the serial number can significantly increase the value of a banknote.

1914 Federal Reserve Series Notes: These were some of the first notes issued by the United States Federal Reserve. Collectors look for examples in good condition, especially those with higher denominations.

Hawaiian World War II Banknotes: Issued exclusively for Hawaii during World War II, these bills had the word ‘HAWAII’ printed on the reverse. They were part of an emergency plan so that, in the event of a Japanese invasion, the Government could declare these specific notes worthless.

Gold bills: Although they are not 1 dollar, it is important to mention the gold certificates that were issued in various denominations. They represent an era when paper money could be exchanged for gold, which gives them historical and collectible interest.