Tarquinia, March 18, 2024 – A journey through art, taste, culture and tradition. As a result of the collaboration between tourist guide Claudia Moroni and the Impero bar, two routes are born in the heart of Tarquinia, combining the beauty of the historical center with the delights of taste.

We leave on March 23 at 15:00 to visit the Church of San Giuseppe, the birthplace of Santa Lucia Filippini and the Monastery of San Francesco, walking through the streets of an area less known to tourists but dear to the Tarquinia. “The small and hidden church of San Giuseppe,” explains Claudia Moroni, “protects” the wooden statue of the Risen Christ, which is carried in procession on Easter Day, the most important holiday of our city. At the end of the visit we will stop at Bar Impero for a Maritozzo snack and coffee.”

On April 6, at 10 a.m., the route will pass through the alleys and medieval squares of the Poggio and Valle districts, guardians of tall towers, ancient buildings and austere churches. “These are the two areas where the first residential area of ​​Tarquinia arose,” explains Claudia Moroni. Here we find some of the most significant monuments, such as the church of Santa Maria in Castello, the municipal historical archive, the Palazzo dei Priori, the Stas headquarters, as well as some of the most characteristic alleys, such as Via degli Archi and Via dell’ . Archetto. Before our visit, we will have an energetic breakfast with coffee, bread and good chocolate.” For all information you can call 347 6920574 or write to claumor@hotmail.it.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.