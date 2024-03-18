Ladispoli, March 18, 2024 – “It is with great enthusiasm that I announce that this summer, as is tradition, the Ladispoli Summer Festival will return on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of August.”

Mayor Alessandro Grando speaks and announces the dates for the most anticipated event of the summer, now in its fifth year.

“The organization of the event,” continued the mayor, “is the result of a valuable collaboration between the municipal administration and Proloco Ladispoli, under the leadership of President Claudio Nardocci. Together we are already working to guarantee a program full of surprises and excitement, reaffirming our commitment to delivering quality events on our premises.

“The shows,” the mayor concluded, “will always take place in Piazza Rossellini, that is, in the very heart of our city, and admission to the public will always be free.”

“The summer festival,” commented tourism advisor Marco Porro, “has gradually grown over the years and features artists of the caliber of Raf, Arisa, Giusy Ferreri, The Kolors, Mr. Rain, Michelle Zarrillo, Gemelli DiVersi, AKA. 7even, Amis Killa and Elettra Lamborghini.

Also in this edition, we aim to impress the audience with high-level artists, including those with international fame, thereby offering an unforgettable experience to everyone who attends the show.

“I therefore invite all citizens and tourists to mark August 2, 3 and 4 in their calendars as an event not to be missed.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.