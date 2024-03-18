The Subsonica 2024 Tour starts from 3 April at the Palaunical in Mantua, all the stages

MANTUA – The Subsonica 2024 Tour will begin in Mantua, which will see the band perform on the stages of the main Italian arenas. The live performance, scheduled for Wednesday 3 April at the Palaunical, will be preceded – starting at 5.30 pm – by a special open soundcheck “Kisses, hugs and kabuki take-off”, intended for all ticket holders for the concert. A unique opportunity to celebrate the launch of this highly anticipated new tour together with the whole band. Info and tickets on www.livenation.it.

Subsonica say: “The earthlings present will be able to attend the sound check, mark the kabuki countdown together with Boosta which will inaugurate the new epic live season, say goodbye, take celebratory group photos with us and wait for the start of the concert immersed in a specially prepared sound and light atmosphere”.

After this first exciting stage, the Subsonica 2024 Tour, produced by Live Nation, will continue on April 4th at the Forum Assago in Milan, on April 6th at the Zoppas Arena in Conegliano (TV), on April 8th at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, on the 10th April at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, 11 April at the Mandela Forum in Florence and closing on 13 April at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

During these dates, the band will finally present live the songs from its tenth album “Augmented Reality”, released last January 12th. The album, which was anticipated by the singles “Pugno di Sabbia”, “Mattino di Luce” and “Adagio”, is composed of eleven songs, written over 2023, which have absorbed a lot of reality in the sounds, rhythms and words. The songs on the album zoom between pixels of everyday life and cosmic visions, between luminous energies and shadows, between present and future, always traveling on an enveloping rhythmic track. Read the complete press kit here.

Samuel, Max Casacci, Boosta, Ninja and Vicio honor the milestone of the tenth release with a manifesto album that tells the present, touching on current themes through different levels of reading, in a varied and surprising musical universe, but with the unmistakable style that characterizes the group since 1996.

Subsonica in 2024 is a band that has seen the world change radically several times, but has maintained the perception of what will never change. For example, the live performance “experienced as a moment of very strong connection between us and between us and the rest of the people who, by following us, choose to be part of a story that continues to be written on every stage, at every single and unrepeatable concert”.