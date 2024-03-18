Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – While the culture of hate seems to prevail in the world, the message of peace comes from the schools of Fiumicino in the form of the “Drums of Peace” demonstration, which takes place in many European countries: at the same moment, boys and young people playing drums and reciting peace poems.

On Thursday, March 21, from 10.00 to 12.30, the peace schools of the municipality of Fiumicino with the EIP Italia Scuola Strumento di Pace will take part in a meeting with representatives of institutions in the auditorium of the IIS Paolo Buffi, who will make a proposal to young people – a reflection of schools and civil society, peace and the fight against hatred leading to violence and war, on UNESCO World Poetry Day.

The meeting will be presented by the director of the host school Monica Bernard, mayor Mario Baccini, deputy mayor Giovanna Onorati, president of the municipal council Roberto Severini, national president of EIP Italia Anna Paola Tantucci, Roberto Tasciotti Educational policy representative of the municipality of Fiumicino and representative of young Rotarians Fulvio Leoni, president of the Rotary of Fiumicino Portus Augusti AP 2023/2024 Emma Lavinia Lodi, President of Rotaract Roma Foro Italico.

The event is organized by EIP Italia under the patronage of the Municipality of Fiumicino, in collaboration with the Brussels Maison Internationale poésie enfance, within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education and Merit. Schoolchildren took part in a competition that included writing poetry or music on the theme “Brotherhood of All Colors” and Goal 16 of the UN 2030 Agenda. who through their creativity express the central message: Peace for the brotherhood of all colors.

The winning schools were IIS Paolo Baffi, Istituto Comprensivo Lido del Faro, Istituto Comprensivo Fregene Passoscuro, Istituto Comprensivo Porto Romano, Istituto Comprensivo GB Grassi. At 12:00 p.m., the 200 schoolchildren in attendance will stage a flash mob in Buffy’s courtyard, playing drums and singing songs of peace. Rotary Fiumicino Portus Augusti salutes the flags. At the end of the event, they will release into the sky messages of peace entrusted to balloons for brotherhood of all colors.

