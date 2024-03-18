Stellantis: strengthens partnership with Archer, buys another 8.3 million shares

Stellantis takes flight. The automaker has completed the open market purchase of 8.3 million shares of Archer, a company that designs and develops electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks.

As Radiocor explains, Stellantis strengthens the partnership by further increasing its strategic participation.

Financial details of the deal were not provided. Since 2020 Stellantis has been a strategic partner of Archer through various collaboration initiatives and since 2021 as an investor. In January 2023 Stellantis, which at the time had a 4.8% share (subsequently increased), announced its intention to exclusively produce Archer’s Midnight aircraft and said it wanted to become a long-term investor in the American company , providing up to $150 million in capital between 2023 and 2024. Stellantis had also made it known that it wanted to increase its strategic stake through purchases of Archer shares on the open market over time.

As we read in a note, today’s announcement is “a demonstration of Stellantis’ confidence in Archer’s plans, committed to bringing its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to market starting in 2025”. Stellantis’ new investment follows CEO Carlos Tavares’ recent visit to Archer’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Santa Clara, California. A decision that allows the Californian company to strengthen its path towards the commercialization of the aircraft, while at the same time avoiding huge expenses related to entering the market. Construction of the Archer, Georgia manufacturing facility will be completed by the end of the year. The first phase of the works involves the construction of a plant of approximately 32,000 square meters (350,000 square feet) on an area of ​​approximately 404,000 square meters (100 acres).

The plant will be used to produce up to 650 aircraft per year: it will be one of the largest facilities in the aviation industry in terms of production volumes. “Archer has established itself as a leader in the electrified aviation market and we believe that together we could lead the next transportation revolution,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, underlining that “with this operation, Stellantis demonstrates the trust it places in Archer team and recognizes the progress we continue to see as a result of the successful collaboration between our companies.”