Instead of a car hotel, you can also store your own collection in this house in Haarlem.

Running a home business has its benefits. You can always eat your sandwich at home for lunch and never have to deal with traffic jams again. Delicious! If you are still looking for a fun challenge, we have this house for you, a stone’s throw from the center of Haarlem.

Autohotel Haarlem

This is a spacious business apartment with an area of ​​473 square meters. The latter, of course, is especially interesting. You can make it private by parking cars there, but this is a great opportunity to open a car hotel for Haarlem residents.

Car enthusiasts also live in the historic city. This hobby is difficult to do with a parking permit and where are you even going to find a space. Well, by renting a place in this non-existent car hotel in Haarlem! You just need to find someone who will buy the apartment, including the business premises. The total area of ​​the plot is 928 square meters. There is no shortage of space.

Naturally, such a large space in the center of Haarlem comes at a price. The asking price for all this on Funda is almost two million euros. Oh! It makes sense. On the other hand: you have a beautiful building in a good location with business opportunities. The garage can park several cars and can accommodate nine more cars outside. If all your customers pay you every month for a parking space, the mortgage will also be covered. You have to think about the possibilities, right?

As you might expect, the garage was used as a car company in the past. Now it is empty, there are many parking spaces for cars, and there is also an administration office. For €1.99 million you can call yourself the owner of a non-existent car hotel in Haarlem.

