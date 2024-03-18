Rome, March 18, 2024 – “More than 70 thousand euros donated to charity. This is the amount raised on the occasion of the last Solidarity Christmas, an event we organized together with the committee “For those who cannot cope alone”, which took place in the Conciliazione Auditorium on December 11.” This was stated by deputy Luciano Ciocchetti and regional councilor Massimiliano Maselli at a press conference held in the Tiber Hall of the Lazio region.

“Christmas Solidarity has been raising funds on the occasion of Christmas for many years to support numerous activities of many associations involved in the social and health sectors. 21 associations have already received a financial contribution from the For Those Who Can’t Do It Alone Committee, which will enable them to carry out direct action for those who need it most. We thank everyone who took part with their donations, which allowed us to reach such an important amount. Thanks to the president of the committee, Mauro Ascione, to the many volunteers who helped organize the evening organized by Sabina Stilo last December, to all the artists who, with their participation, made possible the success of the evening, which was a great public success. Thanks also to Francesco Carducci, President of Agis Lazio, for his actions in support of the “For those who cannot do it alone” committee. Let’s meet everyone at the next Solidarity Christmas, which is again scheduled for December 9th at the Conciliazione Auditorium.”

Below are the 21 associations that received donations: SPECIAL OLYMPICS, ASSOCIAZIONE L’ARTENEL CUORE, ASSOCIAZIONE NASTRO VIOLA, ANTEA FOUNDATION, ZANZIBAR HELP ASSOCIATION, LA STELLA DI LORENZO ASSOCIATION, DOKITA ONLUS, AMSO, CIAMPACAVALLO ASSOCIATION, SALVAMME ASSOCIATION, ASSOCIAZIONE M. AM&KO, ABOUT LOCO MENTANA, COORD. NAZ. COMMUNITY FOR MINORS, PATHOLOGICAL THEATER, ACTIVE FAMILIES FOR THE DISABLED, FLOWER IN THE DESERT, PETER PAN, ALTHEA ONLUS, FILO ONLUS, ARTENA APS CENTER FOR SENIOR, CHILDREN’S NEUROPSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTE “JOVAN” NI BOLLEA”, HOSPITAL POL. UMBERTO I

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.