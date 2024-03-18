Silver Economy: How banks adapt to serve seniors

In the era of the Silver Economy, people over 50 are becoming increasingly involved in digitalisation, but a digital divide still exists which can lead to the exclusion of part of this segment of the population from accessing essential services if not appropriately designed. This is what emerges from an analysis conducted by Ntt Data.

The Silver Economy refers to the global market for products and services that meet the needs of elderly consumers, belonging to the over 50 target, with a sub-cluster of over 75s.

“Demographic estimates at a global level attest to a progressive aging of the population, outlining a panorama in which daily habits and consumption patterns will undergo a radical transformation. In relation to Italy, Istat estimates suggest that by 2050 the over 65s will represent around 35% of the Italian population. By 2050, therefore, more than 3 out of 10 Italians will be over 65 years old.” declared Luca Pozzoli, Vice President, Practice Leader Banking & Payments – Consulting of NTT DATA Italia.

“Our analysis reveals that the Silver Economy represents a great unexplored opportunity also for the banking sector. From financial assistance for the health and well-being of seniors to managing long-term savings and investments, the possibilities are immense. It’s time for banking institutions to act and capitalize on this rapidly growing demographic trend. However, the offer of products and services dedicated to the silver segment, attributable exclusively to the financial sphere, is not sufficient to satisfy the different needs of this cluster. In fact, it is necessary to propose or join social initiatives with the aim of guaranteeing greater inclusion and understanding of the needs of elderly people, thus combining the bank with the concept of well-being”.

In order to identify the main trends in the panorama of offers of banking and financial products and services oriented towards the Silver Economy, Ntt Data conducted a comparative analysis on a representative sample of the main Italian banking institutions.

From the market benchmark developed by Ntt Data, it emerges that the growing interest in the Silver Economy has led many players in the banking sector to integrate products and services dedicated to the Silver cluster into their offers such as pension funds, health policies, dedicated current accounts, subsidized financing, consultancy on investments and insurance programmes.

From the market analysis conducted by Ntt Data, it emerges that the Silver population plays an active role in society, with high spending capacity and notable resilience during economic crises.

But what are the habits and preferences of the Silver population within the digital landscape? To answer this question, an analysis was conducted on a representative sample of 60,000 public social accounts, selected based on specific demographic characteristics, all managed by Italian users over the age of 50.

From the analysis of the contents published on these accounts, together with the metadata provided by the social platforms, a predilection of these over 50 clusters for instant messaging apps and social networks emerges and therefore an inclination towards digital communication and social interaction. In detail, 82% of the sample uses social media daily and platforms such as Facebook and YouTube are central to their daily routines. From a financial point of view, 97% have a bank account, and a considerable majority (70%) declare themselves satisfied with their banking institution. 65% prefer to consult a personal advisor for financial matters, suggesting a preference for a more personal approach to managing finances. Only 18% of the sample considers it likely to change bank, while 45% considers it unlikely, indicating a high level of loyalty to their institution. The most popular banking services include the wide range of digital services such as apps and online banking, the transparency and quality of advice received, followed by security.

The data processed by Ntt Data therefore highlights the peculiarities of this cluster, emphasizing the aspects on which banks should focus to best seize the opportunities for the sector: security and reliability, financial institutions must emphasize security in marketing communications, demonstrating commitment to protecting customer data and funds, especially in an era of growing concerns about cybersecurity. Customization and flexibility, the senior cluster values ​​customization and flexibility in financial products and services, reflecting the desire for learning and decision-making autonomy.

Balance between technology and human advice: Over 50s show a preference for technology, but also a need for expert advice. Banks should therefore integrate advanced digital tools, such as robo-advisors, with opportunities for human interaction. Creating a strategy that combines self-service platforms with the availability of financial advisors could improve customer experience and increase trust. Cautious approach to technological innovation: those over 50 are therefore open to innovations, but prefer to adopt technologies with a track record of proven success. The bank should therefore adopt an informative and educational approach when introducing new technologies, emphasizing ease of use, benefits and security to overcome any hesitations and stimulate adoption.

So where to start? According to the analysis, the bank should act primarily on the current offer of products and services in order to integrate solutions dedicated to the silver segment, leveraging the balance of the technology component. Secondly, to propose itself as a promoter, financier and strategic partner for initiatives that support social, health and financial inclusion, cultivating the concept of well-being of the Silver segment in all its facets. Banks could thus exploit existing partnerships or identify new ones, taking on the role of facilitator, both through programs dedicated to digitalisation and bridging the digital divide and through tailor-made digital solutions.