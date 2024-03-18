“I had a toy, a wooden truck, a Porsche racing truck. I just had the idea to make it a toy for adults, and that’s how it all started,” says Austrian architect Alexander Cerda. Schafer bought a Man TGX truck, a Rolfo trailer and six top-of-the-line 991-generation Porsche 911s. Now his collection of Porsche 911s with truck and trailer are up for sale.

And what a collection Cerda has collected. He is the original owner of all six Porsches and they have traveled less than 50 kilometers. Since December last year, the owner has wanted to get rid of his collection. And since then, the Porsches have been stored in a barn, where it is a constant 22 degrees, where they wear a cover and where the 911s are placed on special mats so that the tires do not wrinkle.

In addition to these Elves, the buyer will receive a truck and trailer from the Porsche 911 collection. The Man truck is equipped with a 15.2-liter inline-six engine and can tow 44,000 kilograms. So six Porsches are entirely possible. The seller is RPM Technik, which does not want to disclose the exact price of the collection. The seller tells us that the next 911 owner will have to pay “more than £2 million including taxes.” Let’s see what you get in return.

Porsche 911 GT3 Clubsport

This 911 GT3 was released in 2018 and has only driven 42 kilometers in its life. The 4.0-liter boxer engine produces 510 hp. and transmits this power to the rear wheels. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 320 km/h. The owner removed the navigation system from this 911 to save some weight.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

The second Porsche is the 911 GT3 Touring, which has seen even less of the world. I drove only 16 kilometers. Like the GT3 Clubsport mentioned above, this 911 comes with a manual transmission and an equally powerful six-cylinder engine. You can try to drown out the engine noise with a Bose audio system.

Porsche 911 R

This car above is the only car in the Porsche 911 collection that is from the 991 generation rather than the 991.2 generation. Only 991 examples of this R were built, with this example finished in Carrera White with red accents. Under the casing are a lightweight clutch and flywheel. There are only 44 kilometers left on the odometer.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The collection, of course, is incomplete without a new item: the 911 GT3 RS. The yellow and black color combination is reminiscent of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS that we drove a while ago. The above GT3 RS was released in 2018 and has only clocked 26 kilometers. This car received the Weissach package and has a power of 525 hp. Gear changes are handled via a PDK automatic transmission and, like the previous GT3 Clubsport, navigation is deleted.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

This racing 911 begs to be taken to the track. Haven’t ridden it yet. It is so new that it is still on transport tires. The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing car was built in 2018 and is equipped with a 4.0-liter boxer engine producing 492 hp. at maximum 8500 rpm. Gear shifts are accomplished via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Porsche 911 GT3R

Did you think the Alpine F1 car was made out of a lot of carbon fiber? Then take a look at this GT3R. This 911 was built for the 2016 racing season and is incredibly lightweight thanks to carbon fiber. Engine 510 hp drives a box weighing only 1200 kilograms. The panels are easy to remove and put back on the car if something goes wrong. This 911 racer also covered less than a kilometer on the track. Well, will you make an offer on this whole matter?