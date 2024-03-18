Gas stations are so 2010. That’s why Shell is looking to get rid of many of them to focus more on charging stations.

Shell naturally wants what’s best for this land. That’s why they’ve invested heavily in their own network of charging stations called Shell Recharge. Meanwhile, they are also making good money from fossil fuels, but we are in a transition period.

The former pride of the Netherlands now appears to be slightly scaling back its mining activities. Today it was announced that they are selling out a large number of refills, a thousand to be exact. Shell will sell 500 gas stations worldwide this year and another 500 next year.

1000 refills is certainly no small feat, but don’t forget what a monster company Shell is. This applies to only 4% (!) of the total number of gas stations operated by Shell worldwide. So cutting back on mining isn’t such a bad thing.

Shell also slightly adjusted its climate targets downward last week. The original target was to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% by 2030, but this figure has now increased by 15–20%. The goal is still to be CO2 neutral by 2050, but of course they still have plenty of time to adjust that goal.

Shell is actually selling these pumping stations to focus more on its charging network. They want to expand this significantly to respond to “changing customer needs.” Or will it mainly be due to changes in government policy…?

Either way, Shell is going to sell 1,000 gas stations. It is not yet known whether and how many Dutch gas stations are included. In any case, you won’t have to worry about the refills disappearing, at most a different logo will appear.

Photo: R8 at the Shell pump, spotted by @vantoorphotography

Bron: Bloomberg

