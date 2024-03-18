loading…

Several high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials have disappeared after being removed from President Xi Jinping’s government. They are suspected of being victims of Xi’s iron fist to secure his power. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Political tensions in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government have continued from year to year and will continue in 2024. Xi is considered to continue to “eradicate” everyone who is considered a threat, including those who are high-ranking officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On February 25, Xinhua news agency released the full work report of China’s top anti-corruption body—the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection or CCDI. CCDI is an anti-corruption agency formed by Xi Jinping, which is considered to have been used to purge his political rivals.

Quoting from Greek City Times, Monday (18/3/2024), the figures in the report are more surprising than expected. In 2023 alone, CCDI will treat nearly 2.7 million individuals. Xi Jinping has made eradicating corruption in the CCP a cornerstone of his rule.

Even though it has been going on for more than ten years and involving nearly 2.7 million people in 2023 alone, Xi’s fight against corruption is not going well. This is a continuation of the massive purge carried out by the Chinese military at the end of 2023.

The CCDI report identified 34 sacked central government officials, calling them “two-faced people”, and said that 87 people were under investigation. Interestingly, however, two names were not included in the list.

Li Shangfu, China’s former Defense Minister, disappeared in late August and was officially removed two months later. Another top official is Qin Gang, a former Chinese foreign minister and close ally of Xi.

Rumors about the Qin Gang were wild, even in Chinese politics. The earliest rumors suggested she was missing due to an affair with state-run Phoenix TV reporter Fu Xiaotian. This rumor even spread to claims that there was a child among them who had received United States citizenship, and for some reason, as time went by, this rumor got even crazier.

Resignation of Office

In December 2023, Politico released an article stating: “Qin died, either by suicide or torture, in late July at a military hospital in Beijing” after a secret meeting between Xi and Russia’s deputy foreign minister, who warned Xi: “Qin had helped leak Chinese nuclear secrets to Western intelligence agencies.”

This news spread on social media in China, and netizens were busy gossiping about Qin’s disappearance. This can be easily understood as there are many restrictions on China’s state-run mainstream media. So it seems that, despite rumors of suicide or death after being tortured, Qin Gang is probably still alive and in good health.