Sesa rises to 51% of Analysis through Var Group

Sesa (“SESA” – SES.MI), a reference operator in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment, with approximately 3 billion in consolidated revenues and over 5,000 employees, has acquired through Var Group SpA ( wholly owned subsidiary of Sesa) a further stake in Analysis Srl (“Analysis”), rising from 15% to 51% of the share capital, thus consolidating its digitalisation and sustainability skills to support the digital evolution needs of Made in Italy.

Analysis, based in Castel Maggiore (BO), 2023 revenues of approximately Eu 2.2 million, an Ebitda margin of 20% and 29 specialized resources, develops software solutions for the digitalisation of business processes, with particular reference to those of sustainability management and compliance. The Company, with a customer set of over 400 client companies throughout the national territory, operating in the main Made in Italy sectors, provides modular solutions that can be integrated, also available in the Cloud, which allow the management of Quality, Safety and Environment systems to be computerized , and, more generally, compliance with regulations, including those related to sustainability.

The main software solutions are QualiWare, leader in the QHSE field, ActiveDoc, a low-code development platform for document management and EasyFooprint, a solution for calculating the carbon and water footprint compliant with ISO regulations.

The operation offers business development opportunities in a sector with progressively growing demand and is motivated, among other things, by the growing attention of stakeholders to sustainability and ESG performance. Thanks to this operation, Var Group further strengthens its software and digital solutions for sustainability, with the objectives of further strengthening skills and customer set.

The corporate acquisition was carried out on the basis of evaluation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the Sesa Group in application of a criterion of 5 times the Ebitda of the target company, with long-term operational involvement, also through equity commitment mechanisms of the Managing Partner and founder Pier Alberto Guidotti, sharing objectives of sustainable growth of skills and specializations.

The partnership operation is part of the Sesa Group’s broader strategy of investing in projects aimed at developing its vertical digital skills in sectors of strategic importance for the economy, supporting the digital transformation of businesses and organisations.

The Sesa Group thus continues to fuel its path of development of human resources and digital skills, supported by bolt-on industrial M&A and organic growth capacity.

“The expansion of our skills continues, in an important area for corporate organization such as digital solutions for sustainability and compliance, thanks to the partnership with Analysis and the entry of 30 specialized human resources. Through the business combination we will further strengthen the offer of application and consultancy solutions for the enterprise market, supporting the strong and growing demand for digital technologies for the sustainability of Made in Italy companies”, stated Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group SpA

“We are pleased to become part of the Sesa Group organization, in order to accelerate the growth of skills and contribute with our know-how to extend the offer of solutions for environmental sustainability and compliance with innovative technological solutions, developed for the benefit of excellent companies in the main Italian and European districts”, stated Pier Alberto Guidotti, Founder of Analysis.

“The entry of Analysis into the Group enriches us with skills in an area crucial for the digital evolution of companies such as that of sustainability technologies, in light of the strong convergence of sustainability and digitalisation. We continue to fuel our durable and progressive growth in revenues, human resources and digital skills through bolt-on industrial M&A, in areas of strategic development and with objectives of generating sustainable and long-term value for our stakeholders”, declared Alessandro Fabbroni, CEO of Sesa.