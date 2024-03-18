Head-on collision in Sassari, three people died: including two young engaged men aged 19 and 16

A serious head-on accident occurred in Sassari yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March. Unfortunately, two young engaged couples died instantly and with them, also a 41-year-old man, who was driving his car. Among the injured was an entire family, with a 10-year-old girl.

Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was truly desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the police. However, the doctors who intervened for the two young people and for the father of the family were unable to do anything.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March, around 7pm. Precisely along the road that leads from Tottubella to the entrance to the Four Lanes. The officers who intervened on site, to allow the rescuers to intervene and also to carry out the necessary investigations, had to close the road to traffic for hours.

From what emerged, the two boyfriends Christian Foddai, aged 19, and the girl aged just 16 were headed to Alghero and were inside the Fiat 600. When suddenly they collided head-on with the white Mercedes SUV. that the 41-year-old man, called Antonio Luigi Murineddu, was driving.

Head-on in Sassari, what emerged from the investigations and the deaths of the victims

After the collision, a third car also hit them. The latter had a family on board, with a 10-year-old girl. In fact, they are all hospitalized, under code red.

The officers who intervened, after listening to the stories of some passers-by, discovered that the basis of this accident should have been a risky maneuver by the 41-year-old who was driving the SUV. Antonio Luigi was a boat mechanic, married and with a daughter.

The doctors who intervened on site tried to resuscitate both him and the two boys for a long time. But in the end, they had no choice but to witness their heartbreaking deaths. Unfortunately, everyone lost their lives practically instantly, due to the violent impact that left them no escape.