MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin won a landslide post-Soviet victory in the general election in Russia. It strengthened his already tight grip on power in a victory he said showed Moscow was right to defy the West and send its troops to Ukraine.

Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who first came to power in 1999, stressed that the election results should send a message to the West that its leaders must reckon with Russia’s courage, whether in war or peace, to face much more.

The result means Putin, 71, will begin a new six-year term that would see him overtake Josef Stalin and become Russia’s longest-serving leader for more than 200 years if he completes his term.

Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest result in Russia’s post-Soviet history, according to a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) pollster. The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) puts Putin at 87%. The first official results showed that the poll was accurate.

The United States, Germany, Britain and other countries said the vote was neither free nor fair because of the jailing of political opponents and censorship.



Series of Reactions from Various Countries to Putin’s Victory in the Presidential Election

1. Spokesperson for the White House National Security Council

“This election was clearly not free and fair considering that Putin has imprisoned his political opponents and prevented others from running against him.”

2. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy

“Currently, the Russian dictator is simulating another general election. It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure, as is often the case throughout history, does not want to rule and does everything to rule forever.”

“There is no legitimacy in this mock election and there cannot be. This man must be tried in The Hague. That is what we must ensure.”

3. German Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“The quasi-elections in Russia were neither free nor fair, their results will surprise no one. Putin’s government is authoritarian, it relies on censorship, repression and violence. “Elections” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are illegitimate and constitute another violation of international law.”

4. British Foreign Minister David Cameron

“Voting in Russia has been closed, following the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory, a lack of choice for voters, and the absence of independent monitoring from the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe). This was not a free and fair election. “

5. Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“From March 15-17, 2024, the so-called presidential elections took place in Russia. The voting took place under conditions of extreme oppression of society, making it impossible to make a free and democratic choice.”

6. President China Xi Jinping



Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory again as president of Russia. He said China will maintain close communication with Russia to promote their partnership.

“Your re-election is a full demonstration of the Russian people’s support for you,” Xi said, according to Xinhua News. “I believe that under your leadership, Russia will definitely be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction.”