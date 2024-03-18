Santa Marinella, March 18, 2024 – “Celebration of the Patron Saint and boat exhibition in the tourist port of Santa Marinella: it was an unforgettable weekend, all accommodation facilities in our city and municipal area were sold out. This is proof of the great tourism potential of this area throughout the year, not just during the swimming season.”

This is the comment of the mayor of Santa Marinella, Pietro Tidei, who also considers a success the program of events, which lasts 10 days and offers numerous entertainment and leisure activities and, above all, attracts the city with its presence.

“A very large audience also wanted to attend the concert of the singer Fiordaliso, and many people are taking part in the many events organized this year. On Tuesday, I will, along with all the townspeople, participate in religious celebrations and many other events dedicated to the feast of the Patron Saint.

The weekend also saw record numbers of visitors to the Boat Days maritime show in Porticciolo. It has already been a source of great satisfaction to be able to return to revitalize the historic center, giving life to initiatives that once again promote the area and offer moments of lightheartedness, music, sports, art, craftsmanship and a lot of fun. for all age groups with exhibition and play areas.

We can say that this weekend confirmed that Santa Marinella truly has what it takes to become a place to live and visit all year round, with undoubted advantages, also in terms of the local economy linked to commercial and residential properties.

We are already looking to the future with optimism, because when the City of Sports has a sports hall, stadium, rugby and athletics fields, and an Olympic swimming pool, Santa Marinella will become the venue for national and international sporting events. In this way, we will contribute to an increase in the flow of people and tourists, and therefore perhaps the time has come to begin to realize the supply and availability of hotels, bed and breakfasts and other structures that can create, as already mentioned, the economy and jobs in this area. . These are the goals we are working towards.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.