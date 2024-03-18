Home Entertainment

Arriving in Japan in August 2023, the film will be reconverted into a television series arriving on Disney+ in two different story arcs.

Announced in 2022 at Bandai Namco Filmworks, the Sand Land film was shown for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023, and then arrived in cinemas in Japan on August 18, 2023. A very limited distribution, which then in January of this year it seemed ready to land in the United States too, but in a different format: the not very high success at the Japanese box office, in fact, pushed the production to redesign the aims of Sand Land, subjecting it to a restyling operation , thus creating Sand Land: The Series. From March 20th ONA will arrive on Disney+ and on Hulu also in Italy, with the first seven episodes that will tell the same events as the film, but with the addition of scenes that had previously been eliminated, then the remaining episodes will lead to a new world, with new characters (Anne and Muniel) designed by Toriyama himself.

A demon in the desert

In a post-apocalyptic world, Sand Land follows the adventures of Rao, a sheriff looking for a solution to the drought that spreads through humanity, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Thief, the chaperon of the pink being. Together, after stealing a tank from the enemy army forces, the trio will try to look for the magical source of water, so as to be able to refresh humanity and make it known that it is no longer necessary to submit to the tyranny of the empire for the supply of daily sustenance resources. Unfortunately, however, the army does not agree with Rao’s mission and is willing to do anything to be able to interrupt not only the research, but to take possession of the rich source themselves, so as to be able to further increase the clampdown on population. Thus, it will be up to Beelzebub and his latent cruelty to take action to ensure that a superhuman force can intervene among men to bring not only peace between them, but also to intervene as a third element in an affair that does not seem destined to be resolved easily. .

Although the plot on which the Sand Land film is based seems very simple and linear, the elements brought into play from a narrative point of view manage to maintain that profound style that has always characterized Akira Toriyama’s works: always full of comedy very childish, which brings the character of Beelzebub very close to what Goku was as a child in the first iterations of Dragon Ball, the events of Sand Land allow us to analyze more closely the difficulties that man has decided to create for himself in a universe devastated and torn apart by the choices made in the past. The characters that make up the whole story can be appreciated above all for their naive appearance, starting from Thief, a demon who is the same age as the prince, but is presented to us with a much older demeanor, as well as being very reverent towards of Beelzebub. Furthermore, he is also entrusted with some typical idiosyncrasies to enhance the contradictions of Toriyama’s characters, at one moment tired, at another ready to carry out a mission with lightning-fast sprints as if they had just woken up.

A world under the microscope

In the character of Rao himself, many reflections on the world and on Toriyama’s great work come together: here there are no aggressive battles in the style of the Saiyans, but much more reflective elements, which lead us away from the energy spheres or the Genkidama. Sand Land works on the microscopic dimension of the human being, giving way to a greater reflection on existentialism: the distance between the sheriff and Beelzebub himself is also incisive, who instead represents that soul still strongly anchored to the style of Dragon Ball. We have already counted the parallel with Goku among the characteristics of the prince of demons, but it is clear that in him there are many traits typical of Arale too: although Belz insists on describing himself as cruel, bad, aggressive, scary, he is a demon with a pure heart , determined to help Rao and all humans track down the water source, with authorization from their sovereign; at the same time he looks at everything with optimism, with an always enchanted gaze towards the world, with an eternal sense of discovery. Also and above all when it comes to learning to drive. In the relationship between Rao and Beelzebub, with the latter often addressing the other as an elder, Toriyama’s entire experience unfolds, and he sees his career summed up in this relationship.

From a visual point of view, Sand Land manages to combine 3D with 2D, maintaining that very distinctive style that made Toriyama able to be recognized everywhere: we are not faced with an animation masterpiece, far from it, but the the work done is satisfactory and from the moment you focus a lot on what is happening and the interactions of the characters you will also be able to overlook the visual choices made by Yoshihisa Yokoshima, director of the film, and Takayuki Shigekawa, responsible for the CGI. The colors are all very bright, also conditioned by the need to describe a desert that is difficult to cross, while the animations convey that angularity and that very mechanical design that makes Toriyama’s passion for vehicles shine through. The cut is much more evident in the relationship between the three protagonists and everything that surrounds them, from the moment in which we notice the great care placed in the movements and reactions, even facial, of Rao and Belz, but for the rest we have not found the same care.

Sand Land draws on many other mainstream productions in creating its own universe: since it is a story on the road you can easily find some dynamics that are the result of the Mad Max experience, especially due to the attention that Toriyama has always placed on the reproduction of vehicles, but at the same time expect – since we are also very much on the topic – to notice some references to Dune too. We always talk about desert, moreover, and there is no doubt that the main references come from that type of narrative construction. There are also many references to the work of Toriyama himself, who already for the ruler of the underworld will present you with a character well known to you, just as the use of some objects is very reminiscent of Dragon Ball. It almost seems like everything refers to the same universe, just much ahead of its time.

65

Sand Land

Review by Mario Petillo

Toriyama’s legacy will be infinite, immortal, and Sand Land is just a piece of it. It will never reach the heights of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, the two main works of the Japanese manga artist, but there is no doubt that if you are short of the master’s drawing traits and at the same time you need also refresh your memory with the memory of his way of writing and approach social dynamics with comedy and the genuineness of his characters, Sand Land will be able to give you a lot. Perhaps someone will be surprised by the fact that in 2023 (the film was released in Japan last year, remember) it was decided to adopt a visual style that is not of the highest level, but it is clear that this type of proposal is the result of the idea of bring back into vogue the work of the Japanese mangaka also in view of the release of the video game on April 26th, without necessarily having to make a splash at the box office. On the other hand, the same film did not debut well in Japan and will not arrive in Italy at the cinema, but in an expanded version divided into episodes on Disney+.

I LIKE

Linear, simple, direct Excellent character construction and evolution An excellent mix of pop references

FAIL

The narrative focus is a bit weak. Visually it is not a product of these years

