Green homes, sales of properties with high energy classes are increasing

During 2023, there was a significant reduction in the percentage of real estate units purchased and sold in energy class G compared to the previous year. This trend is particularly evident for two-bedroom apartments, which recorded just 9% of transactions in 2023 compared to 27% in 2022, and for townhouses, which fell to 20% compared to 24% in 2022.

The data emerge from an analysis on energy efficiency included in the report of the Fiaip National Real Estate Observatory, carried out in collaboration with Enea and I-Com for the eleventh consecutive year. In general, there is a significant increase in house transactions classified in energy class D, which concern all types of buildings (new, renovated and to be renovated).

For the third consecutive year, there was an increase in sales of renovated properties with high energy standards, which represented almost 38% of the total for this category of buildings. Furthermore, 62% of buyers (compared to 54% in 2022) expressed awareness of the importance of the energy efficiency of the property they choose to purchase.

As qualenergia.it reports, analysts believe that energy quality is taking on an increasingly important role in purchasing decisions, probably due to the increase in energy costs and inflation, especially in the first half of last year.

62% of those interviewed (compared to 58% the previous year) believe that the Energy Performance Certificate (APE) positively influences buyers’ choices towards properties with better energy performance. Finally, 52% of real estate agents underlined the significant impact of the 110% Superbonus

According to the latest “Annual Report on the energy certification of buildings”, published last September by Enea and the Italian Thermotechnical Committee (CTI), there was a percentage reduction of properties in the lowest energy classes (F and G) of 3.7 % compared to 2022, accompanied by a mirror increase in the best performing classes (A4-B) of 3.7%. However, the majority of real estate units surveyed (around 55%) still have low energy performance (FG classes).