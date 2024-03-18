An extraordinary actor, Ryan Gosling, recently made sparks during the Oscar night, confirming, once again, his innate talent. An illustrious career, made even brighter by the dazzling charm, the beloved Ken who conquers the hearts of fans, especially bewitching the female audience.

But his beats, especially, for a woman: the one and only Eva Mendes. Having met on the set of the film Come Un Thunder, they have never left each other since then, becoming one of the few most stable and long-lived couples in the Hollywood star system – among other things, from their union two splendid little girls were born.

But not everyone knows the private life, before the current one, of the handsome Canadian. In fact, he loved beautiful women including a colleague whose name resounds loudly along the walkway of the Walk of Fame. That overwhelming passion, now forgotten (or almost).

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock: “the best girlfriend ever”

Ryan Gosling and Miss Detective together? Well yes, a short but intense love story that caused a sensation in his time. But proceed in an orderly manner. It was the year 2002, waiting for the release of the film Murder Formula, whose protagonist Cassie Mayweather – played by Sandra Bullock, in the role of a policewoman – must stop the diabolical Richard Haywood and his accomplice.

The latter are two young students about to plan and carry out the perfect murder. Set in prison as the two actors soon fall in love, thus coming out into the open. A relationship which however caused a strong scandal due to the age difference: in fact she is sixteen years older.

Love at first sight enough to decide to get married but, as is evident, the situation evolved differently. The reasons for the breakup were probably due to their age and consequently to different needs, in any case it was a flirtation, dating back to between 2002 and 2003.

It is no coincidence that shortly afterwards, on the set of The Pages of Our Lives, Ryan Gosling falls head over heels for another colleague, co-star of the film, Rachel McAdams – remember, moreover, that legendary kiss of theirs, foreseen in the script and awarded at the MTV Movie Awards in the Best Kiss category.

Separate lives, therefore, for the exes but, during an interview, the iconic blond thus remembered the sweet Sandra with the following words: “she was one of my best girlfriends ever”.

Naturally, we don’t know the details nor the hidden meaning behind this beautiful dedication but if the latter, temperamentally, manifests itself in private life as well as in the characters he plays, Ryan Gosling might not be entirely wrong: a brilliant, hilarious and funny personality .

They probably remained friends or simply kept fond memories of each other, it’s difficult to say with certainty. But now it’s your turn to tell the truth: did you know about their love story?