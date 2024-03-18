Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday thanked the Russians after achieving the biggest electoral victory since he came to power, which will allow him to remain in the Kremlin until 2030.

More than eight million people voted online in these presidential elections, according to an electoral commission official.

“First of all, I want to thank the Russian citizens. We are all one team. All citizens who went to the polling stations and voted,” said Putin, who added more than 87% of the votes after the counting of almost 70% of the votes, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

Putin highlighted that the high turnout, the highest since 1991, is closely linked to the war in Ukraine.

“This is related to the fact that we are forced, in the literal sense of the word, to defend the interests of our citizens with weapons in hand,” said the president.

Regarding the challenges, he stressed that the priority is “to achieve the objectives within the framework of the special military operation and strengthen the armed forces” and warned that he will not allow himself to be “intimidated or crushed. No one has ever managed to do something like this in history. That has not worked today and will not work in the future. Never,” he said in a televised speech.

At the same time, he recalled the criminal responsibility of those opposition supporters who decided to go to the polling stations and spoil the ballots.

Putin, 71, achieved his biggest electoral victory since coming to power in 2000, despite war and Western economic sanctions.

In this way, he will remain president of Russia for another six years, after which he will be able to run for re-election again, since in 2020 he reformed the clauses of the Constitution that prevented him from continuing in the Kremlin.

It is the first time that electronic voting has been used in a Russian presidential election, and one of the participants was Vladimir Putin himself, who was filmed voting with a single click on a keyboard.

The president of Bolivia congratulates him on his “resounding victory”

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, congratulated his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“From the plurinational State of Bolivia we send our most sincere congratulations to brother Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected as president of Russia with a resounding victory that reaffirms the unity of the brave Russian people around their sovereignty and constant development,” Arce wrote in his social networks. The Bolivian president expressed his confidence that both countries will continue to deepen “their ties of brotherhood and cooperation.”

The Cuban president joins all the congratulations

Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated his counterpart on his re-election for a fifth term as president, after achieving his biggest electoral victory since coming to power, which will allow him to remain in the Kremlin until 2030.

“Our sincere congratulations on the re-election of President Vladimir Putin. It constitutes a reliable example of the recognition of the Russian people to his management,” expressed the Cuban leader on social network X.

Three presidential candidates recognize victory

The communist candidate for the Russian presidency, Nikolai Kharitonov, the representative of New People, Vladislav Davankov, and the ultranationalist, Leonid Slutsky, yesterday recognized the victory of the current head of the Kremlin with nearly 88% of the votes, pending the results definitive.

“The people (of Russia) demonstrated like never before to the international community that they can unite and consolidate,” said Kharitonov at a press conference after knowing the first results of the presidential elections, which give him second place after Putin with just over 4 % of support.

The 75-year-old politician added that he hopes to achieve a “worthy result” after the end of the scrutiny.

Also the representative of Gente Nueva, Vladislav Davankov, for whom 4% of Russians voted, recognized the “undoubted” victory of the current Russian leader, who will be able to remain in the Kremlin until at least 2030.

The candidate whom part of the Russian opposition called on to support thanked his voters and acknowledged that he had never before received so many messages through social networks.

In fourth place, after nearly 52% of the votes counted, was now the ultranationalist Leonid Slutski, who accounted for 3.12% of the ballots.

Slutski also recognized Putin’s victory and described his result as “historic.”

The opposition to the Kremlin could not participate in the elections, since the Central Electoral Commission did not register its candidates, who supported peace in Ukraine, for various technical reasons or formal defects.

Thousands of Russians critical of the Kremlin came out at 12 noon yesterday to vote en masse in Russia and abroad in a show of rejection coordinated by the opposition against Putin’s policies and the war in Ukraine.

The communist candidate for the Russian presidency, Nikolai Kharitonov, recognized Putin's victory.

A large number of Russians turned out at noon to vote against the Kremlin’s candidate, Vladimir Putin, in a massive show of rejection coordinated by the opposition against the president’s re-election.

“I hadn’t voted for a long time. Today I voted against Putin, since I spoiled the ballot. It doesn’t change anything, but I expressed my opinion and I saw people who think the same as me. I think that the action of everyone coming at the same time has been a complete success,” commented Yulia at the doors of a Moscow school.

“Noon without Putin” is an initiative of the exiled liberal politician Maxim Reznik, who described the elections as a “special electoral operation in order to demonstrate the unity of the Führer and the nation,” and was supported before dying in prison by the opposition leader. , Alexei Navalny.

In an attempt to thwart the opposition’s plans, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office repeated its warning up to three times that calling for or participating in such actions may lead to criminal liability for obstructing the electoral process.

12 on the clock

Yesterday people were going to vote in the Russian capital in dribs and drabs. Almost all the voters who went to the polls were adults or elderly people. Only, occasionally, families with children.

Suddenly, as the clock approached 12, the influx began to skyrocket, which in some cases created queues at the entrance of the schools under the nervous gaze of the police.

“It is the only possibility to demonstrate peacefully. Fear still plays a very important role in Russian society. I have voted for justice,” said Natalia, 40 years old.

On social networks, dozens of people could be seen waiting to vote at polling stations, both in Moscow and in other cities in the European part of Russia and in Siberia.

Similar images could be seen in many other European cities (Istanbul, Berlin, Prague and the Baltic capitals) and, especially, in the post-Soviet space, where hundreds of thousands of Russians who did not want to fight in Ukraine fled.

About 2,500 went to vote at noon in Yerevan, while long queues were also seen in the capitals of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, among others.

EFE

Russians went out to vote at noon in protest. EFE assures that it approved Navalni’s exchange

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assured that he approved the exchange of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, days before he died suddenly in an Arctic prison, of which his co-religionists directly accuse him. “Believe me or not. The man who spoke to me had not finished the sentence and I already said: I agree. But unfortunately what happened happened,” said Putin, who spoke Navalny’s name for the first time, in a press conference after achieving victory in the presidential elections.

He explained that someone who does not belong to the presidential administration – Navalni’s allies mentioned the tycoon Román Abramovich – proposed to exchange the opponent for Russians imprisoned in European countries.

“But with one condition I accepted it: we exchange it, but that it does not come back again. Let him stay there. But that’s life”.

Putin alluded to “Mr. Navalny” and described his death in a prison in the Arctic Circle as “a sad event.”

At the end of February, the collaborators of the late opposition leader accused Putin of ordering his murder days before his exchange for the Chechen Vadim Krásikov, who murdered the Georgian Zelimjan Jangoshvili in Berlin in August 2019, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. by a German court.

“Navalni should have been released in a few days, since we reached a decision on his exchange,” said María Pevchij, Navalni’s collaborator.

The opposition’s allies claim that it was Putin who decided to torpedo the exchange at the last minute, which also included American citizens.

“On February 16, 2024, Vladimir Putin killed Alexei Navalny. “He killed him in a vile and cowardly way in a distant Siberian prison, where they took Navalny away from the rest of the world, separated him from his family and loved ones, starved him and tortured him,” he said.

The start of the war in Ukraine two years ago convinced the opposition’s collaborators that they had to get him out of prison “at any price.”

EFE

Background curtain

Vote online on the first day

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, opted for electronic voting on Friday to exercise his right to vote on the first day of the presidential elections in which he sought his fifth term.

In a short video released by the Russian presidency you can see how the Russian leader votes in his office sitting in front of a computer.

Putin, who for computer security reasons rejects the use of the internet and mobile phone, has already voted remotely in 2021, during legislative elections in Russia; in 2022, to elect Moscow deputies, and in 2023, during the Moscow mayoral elections.

“It is a very comfortable and safe way to vote. I recommend it to those who want and can use it,” said the head of the Kremlin in 2022.

This is the first time that Russians can vote online in a presidential election, since this tool, criticized by the opposition as an instrument of fraud, was not yet used in the previous 2018 elections.

In 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018 Putin exercised his right to vote in the electoral college of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“In Moscow, 80% of voters prefer to vote remotely and only 20% go to the polls,” said the president of the Central Electoral Commission, Ela Pamfilova.

