Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow will continue its military operation in Ukraine and intends to create a buffer zone to prevent possible far-reaching Ukrainian attacks and border violations, all after confirming its victory in the elections.

Kremlin forces have made progress on the battlefield, while kyiv’s troops suffer from a serious lack of artillery shells and the exhaustion of units deployed on the front after more than two years of war. The front line stretches more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Progress has been slow and costly, and Ukraine has increasingly resorted to its long-range firepower to attack refineries and crude oil depots deep inside Russian territory. In addition, groups claiming to be Russian opponents of the Kremlin based in Ukraine have made several cross-border incursions.

“At some point we will be forced, when we consider it necessary, to create a certain ‘prophylactic zone’ in the territories controlled by (the Ukrainian government),” Putin said Sunday night.

This “security zone,” Putin continued, “would be quite difficult to penetrate using foreign-made attack assets available to the enemy.”

The president made these statements after the publication of electoral results that showed him securing a fifth six-year term in elections without real opposition after his persistent campaign against dissent.

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of Russia’s seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, a precedent for Russia’s invasion of its neighbor in 2022. However, Putin has been vague about his goals in Ukraine since the stalled his large-scale invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out, although he noted that the current situation does not require it.

In comments on the prospects for peace talks with kyiv, Putin reiterated that Russia remains open to negotiations but will not be lured into a truce that would allow Ukraine to resupply its weapons.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has apparently closed the door on the option of dialogue and said Putin should be tried before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which last year issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes charges.

While US aid is held up in Washington, US Senator Lindsey Graham visited kyiv on Monday. Ukraine urgently needs the $48 billion in the package, which would include artillery shells and anti-aircraft systems.

Graham said he raised the issue with Zelenskyy and hinted that assistance in the form of an interest-free loan could garner greater support from American voters. He also described the result of the Russian presidential election as “not legitimate” and stated that he wanted to present an initiative in the United States to classify Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The Ukrainian air force reported that it intercepted 17 of the 22 Shahed drones that Russia launched over several regions of the country overnight. Russia also fired five S-300/S-400 missiles towards the kyiv region and two Kh-59 projectiles towards the Sumy region, both in northeastern Ukraine.

Authorities say the intensity of ground and air attacks has been increasing recently in the Sumy region, forcing the evacuation of 56 people, including 26 children, from a border town in the last week.

In the last two and a half months, the region has been the target of more than 3,000 attacks, after registering nearly 8,000 throughout last year, says the Ukrainian regional government. The number of bombings has tripled and Russian saboteurs are extremely active, according to officials.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions