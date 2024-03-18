Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler

Ruffini (Moncler): “To grow on the stock market you need to speak clearly”

Moncler represents an exemplary case in the Italian financial and industrial landscape, emerging as a success story in the Made in Italy manufacturing sector. Over the last ten years, the company has seen its revenues increase dramatically to almost three billion euros, marking notable progress since its listing on the stock exchange in 2013, when it multiplied its capitalization almost by eight. Today, with a market capitalization of approximately 19 billion euros, Moncler is positioned as the main Italian company in the luxury sector and the fifth in the world by market value, preceded only by LVMH, Hermès, Richemond and Kering. The group’s CEO, Remo Ruffini, underlines: “Whoever has not yet sold the company will not do so. To compete with the French giants, it is necessary to be unique in the ring.” Ruffini talks about himself in an interview with l’Economia del Corriere.

Moncler’s stock reached its all-time high on the stock market on March 14, settling at 70.34 euros, compared to 10.20 euros on its debut. The company transformed its image from a brand associated with wealthy young people of the 1980s to a style icon for a sophisticated clientele, opening prestigious flagship stores in places such as Via Monte Napoleone and Bond Street. What sets Moncler apart is its maintenance of Italian identity in the luxury market, while many other brands opted to sell. The company also counts on important foreign investors in its capital, despite the difficulties recently experienced in concentrating on the Italian market.

Remo Ruffini, who is also president of the group and has led the company since 2002, attributes Moncler’s success to a long history of dedication to the brand and attention to product quality. “My history with the brand spans 20 years. I became attached to the brand from a young age. When I had the opportunity, I bought the company,” says Ruffini. Moncler’s strategy is based on concentration on the brand, financial prudence, expansion of the product range while maintaining high brand recognition and attention to sustainability, an aspect increasingly appreciated by the market.

Ruffini, who is also the company’s creative director, has chosen to avoid momentarily renowned designers, opting instead for an approach based on an expert style team and a solid structure. “We are small among the big ones and big among the small ones”, underlines Ruffini. On the financial front, Ruffini categorically excludes the possibility of delisting, highlighting the advantages of being present on the stock exchange and the ability to present long-term projects to investors.

2023 was a record year for Moncler, with revenues growing by 17% and excellent financial performance. Going forward, the company plans to continue expanding with the opening of new stores and a greater focus on in-house knitwear production. In summary, Moncler presents itself as an example of success in the Italian luxury sector, thanks to a well-defined strategy, attention to the brand and the visionary leadership of Remo Ruffini.