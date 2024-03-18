Trento, March 18, 2024 – This weekend marked the end of the 1st National Tournament in Piediluco (Trento), the first race of the year in which yellow-green athletes competed in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the youth section of the “Yellow” flame.”

Saturday’s final saw a strong display of strength from yellow-green single sculler Clara Guerra, who won the senior category in 7:55.81 with a lead of almost 4 seconds over Stefania Gobbi (GS Carabinieri) and Laura Meriano (GS). Carabinieri). A victory that highlights the excellent journey Clara has made ahead of the Olympic qualifying competitions scheduled for Lucerne (Switzerland) in mid-May. Not only in the “singles”, but also in the “double” the next day, the protagonist was the singles player Fiamme Jalle, who won silver with Laura Meriano (GS Carabinieri).

Photos via 2

In the same specialty as in the senior “singles” among men, the victory went to the champion-specialist of the “four” Andrea Panizza, who, with his masterful performance, characterized by great determination, managed to overtake even the specialist singles athletes.” In the same final, it is worth noting the fourth place of Luca Chiumento and the fifth place of the new financier Marco Prati.

In Sunday’s final, yellow-green newcomer Alisa Gnatta excelled in the senior women’s four without the mixed quartet of Pelakchi Georgia (Fiamme Rosse), Terrazzi Silvia (SK Arno) and Rocek Aisha (GS Carabinieri). In the same final, silver went to another new girl in the yellow-greens, Elisa Mondelli. In Saturday’s final, two athletes from Fiamme Jalle won silver and bronze respectively in the senior two-out category.

In the men’s senior four-down event, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Matteo Lodo returns to the race again, winning gold with an unprecedented team consisting of Hol Nicolas (SC Gavirate), Giovanni Abagnale (Marina Militare) and Giuseppe Vicino (Fiamme Oro). The silver medal was won by the quartet of financiers Alfonso Scalzone, Paolo Covini and Alessandro Bonamoneta, while the bronze was won by the crew with Jacopo Frigerio and Leonardo Pietra Caprina on board. The last two finished the senior final of the “double without” the day before in third and fourth places, respectively.

Andrea Panizza, after gold in the singles, together with Giacomo Gentili, won the seniors’ doubles, leaving his teammate Luca Chiumento with Niccolo Carucci (Fiamme Oro) in second place with a margin of just two tenths.

Finally, in the youth section, it is worth noting the sixth place in the “singles” under 17 for Roberta Romani and the sixth place in the “four pairs” under 17 for Rigoni Cristiana, Miccinilli Ricciardo, Pantsiera Michael and Sartori Nicolo.

Photo canottaggio.org/ Luca Pagliaricci