Rome, March 18, 2024 – Investigators from Volanti, Exhibition District IX and Colombo Police Station arrested a 43-year-old man for failing to comply with a restraining order from places commonly visited by his ex-partner.

In particular, an off-duty agent of the 1st Mobile Department of Rome, driving near Viale del Umanesimo, at the height of Pakistan Square, noticed a man on board a parked car who was beating a woman with slaps and punches, shouting various aggressive phrases at her, and also did not allow her to get out of the car.

The police officer approached the couple, identifying himself, and the man began swearing at him and verbally assaulting him; at this point, the agent contacted the operations center and asked for support from other operators as the situation was deteriorating.

A few minutes later, other police cars arrived on the scene, but the man continued to maintain an aggressive attitude until he rushed at them, offering strong resistance until he was finally stopped.

The police, after extensive investigation, established that the man was prohibited from approaching places usually visited by his ex-partner, so at the end of the ritual activities, police officers arrested him as he was seriously suspected of committing offenses causing bodily harm. , resistance to an official and due to failure to comply with a prohibition on approaching; The judiciary confirmed the actions of the agents.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

