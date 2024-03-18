“Porn was my salvation, not my damnation, because it helped me get out of depression”. Thus Rocco Antonio Tano, aka Rocco Siffredi, in an exclusive interview with Adnkronos, fresh from the success of ‘ Supersex’, the Netflix series inspired by his story as king of porn, which is enjoying enormous success, fixed in the top ten of the most viewed series not only in Italy but also in 62 countries around the world, talks about his life revealing his most intimate and personal. ”I am always depressed – reveals the porn star – all I have to do is stop and think and I go into depression but I have never used drugs because I have always told myself that I had to learn to overcome any obstacle on my own through my own strength I remember that when I was young I trained a lot in the gym, I made enormous physical efforts beyond my possibilities and that was why my scenes lasted so long on set. I haven’t had good dreams for years. If I had to write down the nightmares that If I did I would become the most famous horror director in the world”, he says with a bitter smile. What relationship do you have with your family today? ”I have a very special relationship with my family… mum and dad are dead and we haven’t spoken to Tommaso (the older brother, ed.) for ten years now. What made me suffer the most was seeing my mother always sad, she hurt me terribly – the actor continues – my only dream was to help her out of poverty. Porn saved me because it kept me from thinking about the pain I felt.”

When asked what was the most painful moment of his life, Rocco replies: ”Seeing my mother die – he recalls, moved – I was at her side for the last two months. The week before she died she unfortunately went into a hepatic coma so she didn’t recognize people. There was only me next to her, I sat on the bed and she bit me and scratched me because she didn’t recognize me and I cried and told her: ‘mum I’m Rocco’, I really suffered a lot”. Returning to his experience on set, Rocco fondly remembers Moana Pozzi: “She was a very strong and classy woman, but I never saw her as a porn star. She had the melancholy of a sad girl inside, I was unhappy about the loss of my mother while she was hiding another secret”. Has there ever been sex between you outside the set? ”No never – he says – we never got into each other sexually. I know it may seem strange but I saw her as a sister, we spent a lot of time talking and confiding in each other”.

Siffredi says he no longer intends to return to the set: ”I no longer have the physique for the role, I see myself as old. At 55 I decided to stop acting because a crisis of mine began, I saw these 18-20 year old girls who wanted to work with me but I felt inadequate”. Have you overcome your sex addiction? ”More than anything else I learned to control myself – he continues – I never went to a psychologist, I got out of it thanks to my wife (Rózsa Tassic, ed.) who was so intelligent that she didn’t get caught up in emotion and that one day he simply told me: ‘Rocco you need help’. This addiction lasted a good 15 years – Siffredi recalls – as soon as I saw a woman, or even a man or a transsexual, I couldn’t help myself, I had to have sex with him. It was as if there were two personalities inside me and one wanted to hurt itself. I always think that someone protected me from up there, I could have died of HIV for many years but when you suffer from addiction there is no disease that can help you.”

Of his relationship with his wife Rocco he says: ”We are very close, we are not a fake family but a real family (Siffredi has two sons: Lorenzo and Leonardo, ed.). If my wife were to suddenly look at me with different eyes and decide not to love me anymore for another man I think I would die, we have been together for 30 years”. Are you still making love? ”Since I left the set the sex between us is much better – she admits – Rozsa always tells me: ‘Rocco, how different you are from when you stopped acting’. Being on a porn set all day, coming home and being a husband was mentally very difficult. It’s not easy for a woman to wait at home for a husband who is a porn actor, my wife was truly unique”. Plans for the future? ”They offered me to act as the protagonist in a dramatic film inspired by the life of Davide Cincis. I met him on the set of Massimo Boldi’s film ‘Wedding in Paris’ where he was assistant director. After seeing my interview on the show ‘Belve’ she called me and said: ‘You have such a strong pain inside you that you are the only actor I can think of who can interpret what I have in mind’ . We will start shooting the film in autumn between Abruzzo and Budapest. I believe that drama is something that is part of my life, I don’t see myself as a comic actor, I am at most ironic but never comical”, concludes Siffredi.

(at Alisa Toaff)