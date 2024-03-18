Rentals, blocked market: 11% of homes are unused. Reports

The rental market in Italy is plagued by a number of complexities and problems that affect both homeowners and those looking for accommodation. Despite strong demand, estimated at over 700,000 rental requests in 2023 by Nomisma, there is a notable discrepancy between the supply of available homes and actual demand. In fact, around 11% of homes in the country remain empty or are not rented, making the rental market not full, but blocked. This situation is exacerbated by the growing popularity of short-term rentals, especially in tourist areas, and makes it increasingly difficult to find medium-long term housing solutions.

These are some of the main results of the 2023 Rental Observatory, conducted by Nomisma on behalf of CRIF in collaboration with Confabitare, which provides a detailed analysis of the dynamics, trends and challenges in the rental sector in Italy. In Italy, around 57% of homes are owned and used as a primary residence, while only around 10% are rented. Another 11% are available for lease but are not currently rented. This shortage of supply, combined with a general increase in rental prices over the last two years, has led to an increase in rents (+2.1% in 2023).

Reconciling supply and demand in the rental market is a complex challenge, given the information asymmetry between owners and tenants, both with regards to the economic reliability of the tenants and for socio-cultural and management aspects of the rented property. Around 30% of owners are unwilling to rent out their homes, with greater resistance among those who own only one home in addition to their residence/holiday home. There is also a significant share of landlords who, although they have rented in the past, are now no longer interested, often due to negative experiences such as evictions or missed payments.

The financial stability of tenants is a crucial factor for landlords, along with the type of work and regularity of payments. Delinquency and late rent payments are common, with around a third of landlords experiencing late payments. Tenant arrears are often caused by unexpected expenses or temporary job losses. To address these challenges, CRIF has introduced the “Affittabile” service, which allows tenants to present themselves to owners with a document that certifies their reliability in meeting financial commitments and identifies a sustainable rent. Interest in this service is high among both landlords and tenants, indicating a growing awareness of the importance of transparency in the rental market. In conclusion, the adoption of innovative tools such as “Rentable” can help improve trust and stability in the rental market, making the environment fairer and more transparent for all parties involved.

“The adoption of innovative tools such as Affittabile can help improve trust and stability in the rental market, guaranteeing a fairer and more transparent environment for all participants” – commented Beatrice Rubini, Executive Director of CRIF. “As already happens in other countries, the importance for tenants of being able to rely on a system that recognizes and certifies their economic reliability and the sustainability of spending commitments must be underlined, helping to positively influence landlords and the rental market ”.

“Confabitare is committed to improving the housing situation so that everyone has access to safe housing. In the current real estate market, a document that objectively shows the reliability of a potential tenant can represent the solution to restore trust between the parties and relaunch the rental system, helping to improve the efficiency and transparency of the market”, declared Alberto Zanni, National President of Confabitare on the sidelines of the launch of the report.

Luca Dondi dall’Orologio, CEO of Nomisma, is also in the same vein: “The Rental Observatory is committed to closely monitoring the dynamics of the rental market in Italy and to exploring targeted solutions that allow us to concretely address the current critical issues and make the most fluid market. Only through continuous collaboration between the different actors involved, continuous analyzes and the adoption of innovative approaches can we create a more sustainable and accessible rental market for all.”