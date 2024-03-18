Interest rates, the cost of money is falling

The Fed meeting scheduled for next Wednesday could hopefully give the go-ahead to the reduction of interest rates: an authoritative monetary policy indication would therefore arrive from the western shore of the Atlantic which the European Central Bank would be preparing to follow, as is now practice consolidated, in this iron axis between the United States and the European Union.

The dollar and the euro travel hand in hand even if the economic fundamentals of the two areas remain profoundly different. In any case, it is unlikely that the ECB will reduce the cost of borrowing before the June meeting. By the end of the year the base rate in the euro area could reach 3.50-3.75%, with three reductions.

This is what the UNIMPRESA Study Center finds, according to which the divergences of views in the governing council of the European Central Bank have made it impossible, so far, to make a decision aimed at making monetary policy more accommodating, which therefore will not arrive before June. On that occasion the interest rate should be reduced by 50 basis points, while another 50 or 75 points could be cut with two subsequent resolutions by 31 December 2024, bringing it up to 3.50%.

During 2025, however, the reduction could proceed more quickly and, if inflation returns to around 2%, the cost of money would also be brought around that level. Monetary policy has led to a heavy restriction of bank credit both towards businesses and families.

In particular, some crisis warning lights are turning on on company dashboards, activated by the cost of money raised to 4.5%: in fact, unpaid loan installments and the stock of loans have increased by over 1 billion euros it was reduced by over 30 billion. From January 2023 to January 2024, bank bad debts attributable to companies grew by almost 7%, rising from 17 and 300 billion to 18 and a half billion, a sign of difficulty on the part of customers in managing financial debt with rates rising.

Furthermore, in the period under review, bank loans intended for businesses and families fell by 43 billion, at a rate of more than 3 billion per month; and the net bad debts of credit institutions increased by over 16%. Mortgages are decreasing, with a decrease of almost 3 billion (-0.64%), and personal loans are also decreasing, decreasing by over 14 billion (-10%); while consumer credit continues to rise, recording a positive change close to 5 billion (+4%).

The total financing went from 1,329 billion to 1,283 billion. Net of securitisations, in the last year banks’ loans to private individuals collapsed by 49.1 billion (-3.25%), falling from 1,325.9 billion in January 2023 to 1,282.9 billion in January 2024.

More in detail, loans intended for companies went from 645.4 billion in January 2023 to 614.6 billion last January, with a decrease of 30.8 billion (-4.77%). Both short-term financing (up to 1 year in duration) fell sharply, from 144.4 billion to 138.5 billion, a decrease of 5.9 billion (-4.10%), and long-term financing ( with maturities exceeding 5 years), which went from 345.4 billion to 320.7 billion, down by 24.7 billion (-7.16%). Medium-term credit (up to 5 years) remained stable, falling by only 153 million (-0.10%) from 155.5 billion to 155.3 billion.

On the household front, there was a drop in credit, in the year observed, of 12.2 billion (-1.80%) from 680.5 billion to 668.3 billion. The decrease is mainly linked to the highly negative trend of personal loans, which fell by 14.3 billion (-10.49%) from 138.1 billion to 123.8 billion. Consumer credit, however, is growing, albeit at a significantly slower pace than in previous years: the increase is 4.8 billion (+4.20%), from 116.1 billion to 120.9 billion.

The mortgage market is falling, with the stock going from 426.2 billion to 423.5 billion with a negative variation of 2.7 billion in 12 months (-0.64%): the fall in home loans leads to repercussions on many other sectors, not only with regards to property sales, but also for sectors such as construction, the production and sale of furniture and furnishings, transport and other related services.

The banks’ net bad debts, those not covered by real guarantees, increased overall by 2.1 billion (+14.18%), from 15.3 billion to 17.5 billion, while they fell by 144 million (-0. 47%) gross bad debts, going from 30.3 billion in January 2023 to 30.2 billion in January 2024.

In general, the bad debts of almost all customer categories decreased on an annual basis: those of families fell by 1 billion (-10.55%), from 9.6 billion to 8.6 billion; those of family businesses decreased by 252 million (-11.48%), from 2.1 billion to 1.9 billion; those relating to public administration, funds, insurance companies and non-profit organizations also fell, going from 1 billion 203 million to 1 billion 137 million with a negative change of 66 million (-5.49%).

Impaired loans attributable to companies, however, grew by 1.1 billion (+6.87%), from 17.3 billion to 18.5 billion. The ratio between net bad debts and total loans to the private sector worsened, going from 1.16% to 1.36%. The ratio between gross bad debts and total loans to the private sector also worsened, going from 2.29% to 2.36%