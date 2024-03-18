We apologize in advance for pleasing you with this “dead sparrow.” In 2022, we received the sad but expected news that production of the Nissan GT-R R35 for Europe will be stopped. This happened because emissions regulations in Europe are stricter than in other parts of the world. In America, the requirements are somewhat looser, so Nissan will continue to sell the GT-R there for some time.

To further boost sales, Nissan is introducing two limited edition GT-Rs. We didn’t want to deprive you of the Takumi T-spec and Skyline Edition. Both “special editions” are related to the predecessor Nissan Skyline R34 in paint color and interior color.

Special color Nissan GT-R R35 Takumi

Takumi is the name of the group of workers who hand-assemble the GT-R’s 3.8-liter V6 engine. The aforementioned Takumi version features a gold VIN plate and red lettering in the engine bay honoring the engine manufacturers. There will also be some Nismo tricks, such as ceramic brakes and flared wheel arches at the front. Perhaps the best thing about this version is that the GT-R Takumi can be ordered in the Midnight Purple color known from the R34 Skyline.

You know the blue hue of the Nissan GT-R R3 Skyline Edition.

If Nissan has Skyline in its name, this car must be an R34, right? Nissan is launching the GT-R R35, which can be ordered in Bayside Blue. This was the base color of the R34 Skyline GT-R. We previously saw this iconic shade on the 50th Anniversary GT-R. Now Nissan has taken on the interior as well. The Nissan GT-R Skyline Edition features a Sora Blue interior, just like the R34 Skyline GT-R.

Prices for both models are not yet known. If you want it, you’ll have to go shopping abroad. Note that Nissan indicates that there won’t be many available and that there are only a few dealers in America that will sell it. So you’ll have to act quickly.