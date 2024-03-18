Just as strawberries change price depending on the season, so does Tesla. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an analogy that doesn’t seem so crazy. To achieve Tesla’s efficiency, factories must operate continuously, but consumer demand is seasonal, the person said. So, because demand falls, the price, um, rises? Yes, from the point of view of reverse thinking, which can be considered

Enkel Model Y

As fewer Model Ys roll off the production line per day, the price will rise to compensate for the decrease in efficiency. On Friday 22 March 2024 in Europe you will suddenly see a €2,000 price increase on all Model Y models. Anyone screaming bloody murder: Even with these price increases, the Model Y is still damn cheap.

Prices for Model Y will increase in several European countries on Friday, March 22.

— Tesla Europe and Middle East (@teslaeurope) March 16, 2024

For example, you currently pay €43,970 for the entry-level version, €50,970 for the Long Range version and €56,970 for the Performance version. Add €2,000 to that and you’re still getting an incredible amount of car value for your money. Leasing companies? They are undoubtedly at a loss again…

Is there a storm coming?

Is this price increase the first wind of a stronger hurricane heading towards Tesla? It is no longer a secret that the brand seriously reduced its profits when it opened a price war with competitors. In addition, Tesla itself readily admits that the giant sales growth of recent years will stall somewhat this year.

The facelifted Model 3 and upcoming new Model Y will keep things in order for a while, but now the time is urgent for an entry-level Tesla between €25,000 and €30,000. According to Musk, this is a car that will take the brand to the next level in one fell swoop. This “Model 2” is not expected until 2025.