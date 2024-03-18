loading…

Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in the Russian presidential election by winning 87.15 percent of the vote. He does not have a political party, but has never lost an election. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Incumbent President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin won a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian presidential election. To date, he has won 87.15 percent of the vote with nearly 90 percent of the vote count complete.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), with that amount of results, Putin is certain to be the winner.

Voting began last Friday amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

This presidential election is the first after the 2020 amendments to the Russian Constitution.

This victory automatically extends Putin’s rule for the next six years.

Read Also

Putin Doesn’t Have a Political Party

Vladimir Putin ruled as President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again from 2012-present.

He served as Prime Minister (PM) of Russia from 1999-200 and again in 2008-2012.

With this series of periods in power, it is recorded that this former intelligence officer has never lost a presidential election.

Uniquely, Putin did not enter politics without having a political party.