Vladimir Putin wins a landslide victory in the Russian presidential election. The United States and Britain said the Russian presidential election was not free and fair, while Ukraine said there was fraud. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian presidential election (pilpres) by winning 87.15 percent of the vote.

The United States (US), Britain and Ukraine said the presidential election was not free, unfair and full of fraud.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin is ahead of his three rivals.

This victory would see Putin overtake Joseph Stalin’s record and become Russia’s longest-serving leader.

Putin’s opponents from the Communist Party; Nikolay Kharitonov, came in second with 4.2% of the vote, followed by Vladislav Davankov of the New People’s Party with 4% of the vote, and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party with 3.2% of the vote.

The national voter participation rate reached 74.22 percent when voting closed, surpassing the 67.5 percent participation rate in the 2018 election.

In a post-election press conference, Putin presented the results as vindication of his decision to defy the West and invade Ukraine.

“No matter who or how much they want to intimidate us, no matter who or how much they want to suppress us, our will, our consciousness — no one has ever succeeded in doing anything like this in history,” Putin said in a speech at headquarters campaign on Monday (18/3/2024) morning.

“It doesn’t work now and it won’t work in the future. Never,” continued Putin, as quoted by Al Jazeera.