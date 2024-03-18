Putin, the man who wanted to become Tsar, has been approved for 2030. A comment

Invasion of Ukraine, repression in Russia, confrontation with the West: it is as an authoritarian military leader that Vladimir Putin, in power for a quarter of a century, was confirmed today in the Kremlin for another six years, until 2030, with l’87.34% of the votes based on the results of processing 50 .02% of ballots. More than 33.95 million citizen votes have already been cast for him, as evidenced by the data published on the scoreboard of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. In second place is the candidate of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov, who received 4.11% of the votes, followed by the candidate from the New People’s Party Vladislav Davankov, who received 4.01% of the votes. In fourth place is the LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky with 3.11% of the votes.

The Russian leader, who reformed the constitution in 2020 to allow him to remain in office until 2036, has already served two four-year terms and two six-year terms with a break as prime minister in between. Putin’s rise to power – from a Soviet KGB agent to a Kremlin post where he arrived on December 31, 1999 – revealed two characteristics of his regime over the years. The first is the constant purges of oligarchs, the Chechen war, the strangulation of freedoms, the media and the opposition, the second is the search for geopolitical power, the war in Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014. , military intervention in Syria in 2015 and invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Europe, especially Angela Merkel’s Germany, believed it could channel these ambitions by banking on economic interdependence through massive purchases of Russian gas. But she was wrong, and at 71, Vladimir Putin seems indestructible. The Kremlin boss is, of course, embroiled in the war in Ukraine and his army has suffered humiliating defeats, but he is not stopping and is aiming for a grueling victory thanks to the fatigue of Western donors and the Ukrainian population. And two years after the invasion began, Putin has reason to be optimistic: His army has captured the fortified city of Avdiivka in the east and is pushing back Ukrainian troops without ammunition or reinforcements.

At the end of February, the Russian President promised that his soldiers “will not leave” Ukraine, since for Russia it is “a matter of life and death.” Once the attack began, he accused Ukraine of “Nazism,” reclaimed its territory and framed the conflict as a proxy war designed by the Americans. Since then, any opposition to the invasion is punishable by prison.

Thousands of Russians were prosecuted, jailed or sent into exile. Western sanctions do not matter, the International Criminal Court prosecuting Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children does not matter, and army losses do not matter because the Russian president has set himself a mission: to end Western hegemony. In October, he said his “task is to build a new world.”

Putin can boast of his closeness to China, take advantage of Asia’s thirst for hydrocarbons, or even those African countries that turn to Moscow and its militant groups to counter Western “neo-colonialism.” The Russian leader has another thing in common: for him, Russia is the standard-bearer of “traditional” values ​​compared to what he sees as the moral “decline” of the West and its tolerance towards LGBT people.

The Russian economy as a whole has weathered the shock of Western sanctions, despite inflation and dependence on military production, but as powerful as the president is, he still faces challenges. The war in Ukraine is far from won. The ability of Russians, elites and the economy to withstand this conflict for a long time remains a truly open question.

An example of this is the June 2023 mutiny of Wagner’s mercenaries under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime one of his supporters. The death of rebel leaders in a plane crash, portrayed as an accident, allowed the Kremlin to close this chapter. At the domestic political level, the Kremlin no longer tolerates opposition. Some of them are dead, such as Alexei Navalny or Boris Nemtsov, and many are behind bars for condemning the invasion of Ukraine. For most of his compatriots, however, Vladimir Putin remains the one who first restored Russia’s honor, undermined by the poverty, corruption and alcoholic decline of his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

When he entered the Kremlin at 47, he promised Western countries friendship and developed the economy by taking advantage of oil prices. Western leaders opened the door to him, although repression was already underway, despite the abuses in Chechnya. But the seeds of a divorce from the West had already been sown and sprouted in 2007, when Munich launched a blistering attack on Western leaders, accusing NATO of threatening Russia and criticizing the United States for seeing itself as the world’s “sole sovereign.” The arguments were then used to justify the invasion of Ukraine.

*Agi journalist