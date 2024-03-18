Russia in crisis, what changes with Putin’s re-election

What will be the global economic consequences after Putin’s confirmation to power in Russia? The news of the “tsar’s” victory in the Russian elections did not generate much surprise. Defeat was not even a possibility. Putin was re-elected (for the fifth time, ed.) with 87.28% of the votes for an overall turnout of over 77% of those entitled to vote. According to official data – already highly doubted by several analysts – 74.5 million voters went to the polls. And of these, approximately 64.7 million voted for Putin.

Between wars and economic crises, there are many uncertainties. What will happen now with this re-election? Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, Giulio Sapelli – among the leading Italian experts on foreign policy and international affairs and author of the book “Towards the end of the world” (Guerini and associates, 160 pages, 18 euros), as well as almost prime minister in 2018 after being ended up in the notebook of the “papabili” of Di Maio and Salvini – explains that, in reality, the differences will be very few.

What changes with re-election?

Vladimir Putin’s victory in the Russian elections has not changed future economic scenarios one iota. What will happen will be the strengthening of the oligarchic group that rules Russia. Undoubtedly, then, the war will continue, without much possibility of anticipating estimates on a possible duration.

Will the partnership between Iran, China and Russia strengthen?

Despite the “sympathies” between them, these three countries are profoundly different and do not have the same global strategic vision. They don’t want the same things. However, they have one thing in common: the weakening of the United States in the world. Objective fully achieved thanks to the war, as the concentration was directed towards the management of international relations and not their expansion.

LNG (liquefied natural gas), mostly exported from the USA by ship, has surpassed the supply by pipe (pipeline) which arrives especially from Russia…

In reality nothing is certain, we are still waiting to understand how the situation will evolve. Certainly, one of the objectives of the sanctions against Russia due to the war was precisely the weakening of the gas supply in favor of LNG. An objective, for now, which seems to have been achieved. But that remains to be seen…

What conditions is the Russian economy in today?

It’s literally nearly impossible to say for sure. All the statistics on the Russian economy – and the same goes for the Chinese one – are totally distorted. Even the greatest experts, over the years, have not yet really understood how things are. What has always been the case is that Russia possesses so many resources in terms of territory and so little demographic presence in relation to it that it can resist indefinitely.