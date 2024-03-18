loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said NATO troops were already present in Ukraine, they spoke French and English. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was no secret that troops from NATO countries were already present in Ukraine.

Speaking to his supporters and the media on Sunday evening after his landslide victory in the presidential election, Putin stressed that Moscow was well aware of calls by NATO members to deploy troops to Ukraine.

“We heard conversations in French and English there. “There is nothing good in this, first of all for them, because they died there and in large numbers,” said Putin, as quoted from Russia Today, Monday (18/3/2024).

Putin also considered the potential for full-scale conflict between NATO and Russia, and warned that it could not be ruled out.

“Anything is possible in the modern world…But everyone knows that this would be one more step towards full-scale World War III. I don’t think anyone is interested in that,” he explained.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that the West could not rule out the possibility of sending troops to help Ukraine.

He later described Russia as an enemy, but insisted that Paris not launch war against Moscow.

Commenting on Macron’s remarks, Putin noted that although NATO troops in Ukraine are expected to act as additional forces, helping Kyiv train its military, this is not much different from what mercenaries there are currently doing.

Russia, Putin continued, wants France not to escalate the conflict but to help find a peaceful solution to hostilities.

