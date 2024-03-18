It’s Monday: a new week of ‘VivaRai2!’ begins. Fiorello, Biggio, Casciari and the whole cast said good morning to all of Italy with the usual dose of good humor between music and the news of the day. The focus remains today on the vote in Basilicata: the centre-left will no longer be represented by the ophthalmologist Lacerenza but by Marrese: “They wrote the new candidate in pencil, so in case they can delete it – Fiorello joked – friends of the centre-left, we love you but you are the only ones who oppose yourselves. Among other things, they found the candidate with a notice in the newspaper, they wrote ‘AAA looking for a serious and qualified person… high school diploma required, preferable but not a left-wing political orientation is mandatory.” But it doesn’t end there: “Calenda is angry with Schlein, he said ‘he doesn’t answer my phone anymore, he ghosted me’. You can see that he no longer has a wide field, “joked the showman.

Speaking of elections, Russia also voted: “Putin made it by a whisker – said Fiorello – it was a moment before he lost, there was the Mentanov marathon that followed… he won with 88%. Think that the remaining 12% is missing, it cannot be found. He didn’t believe it, he asked for a recount of the votes because he wanted 100%. At this point, in my opinion, he will win in Basilicata as well. Will Putin attack NATO in 2026? So Pupo failed – he continued, playing down the drama – the ‘Pupostroica’ didn’t work. He had promised peace, but here things are getting worse. However, they were very transparent elections, the military entered the booths… but it was a positive thing, they asked ‘Everything’s fine, do you need anything? A pencil, a bullet…?’. And if they saw that the first letter wasn’t a P, they loaded the shot!”.

On a political topic there is also news coming from Wales: “A black prime minister has been elected, the first in Europe – continued Fiorello – As soon as General Vannacci heard the news he published a book: ‘I’ll start by saying that I have many Welsh friends’, preface by Mario Borghezio, by Soumahoro editore”. Finally, a reply to Morgan: “I was quoted in an article in ‘Il Messaggero’ by Morgan, who said ‘Fiorello, let’s play Sanremo’. I didn’t understand. Whatever it is, I’ll give it to you right away. Sanremo is yours, no need! And in any case you have the wrong contender, he’s the one with the big nose…”.