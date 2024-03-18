Psychologist bonus 2024, green light for applications: here’s how to request it

After a long wait, now there is the green light: from today until 31 May 2024 you can request the psychologist bonus. The application to access the benefit must be submitted exclusively electronically by accessing the “Contribution to psychotherapy sessions” service. Here are the details.

Psychologist bonus, green light for questions. Here’s how to apply

Through the web portal, using the specific online service accessible on the Institute’s website www.inps.it directly by the citizen via SPID level 2 or higher or via Electronic Identity Card (CIE) 3.0 or via National Services Card (CNS ) from the “Benefits and services” > “Services” > “Access point to non-pension benefits” section. Path: “Supports, Subsidies and Indemnities” > “Explore Supports, Subsidies and Indemnities” > select the “See all” item in the “Tools” section > “Access point to non-pension benefits”: Once authenticated it will be necessary to select the performance in question. Through the Integrated Contact Center, by contacting the toll-free number 803.164 (free from a landline) or the number 06 164.164 (from a paid mobile network, based on the tariff applied by the various operators).

Psychologist bonus, here’s who is entitled to it and how much the check amounts to

The Ministry of Health on its website reminds us that “the benefit is intended for requesting citizens with ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euros” and that “applications for the request for the contribution can be submitted until 31 May 2024. At the deadline the rankings will be drawn up of those entitled based on available resources. The contribution will be given as a priority to people with the lowest ISEE, based on the order in which the application arrives”. “Compared to the previous year – recalls the ministry – the amounts of the contribution have been increased and the time for its use has been extended to 270 days”. With an ISEE “less than 15 thousand euros: the benefit, up to 50 euros for each session, is paid up to the maximum amount established at 1,500 euros for each beneficiary; ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros: the benefit, up to 50 euro for each session, is paid up to the maximum amount established in one thousand euros for each beneficiary; ISEE exceeding 30 thousand euros and not exceeding 50 thousand: the benefit, up to 50 euros for each session, is paid up to the amount maximum established at 500 euros for each beneficiary”.