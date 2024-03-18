Home Entertainment

The creators of the trashy horror film Winnie The Pooh have decided to produce a series of standalone films and a crossover entitled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

After Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, the creators of the project are ready to create a real narrative universe, with characters from fantastic and children’s stories to be transformed into splatter and trashy nightmares. Jagged Edge Productions has launched the Poohniverse.

Here is the post shared on Instagram by the production house.

Jagged Edge Productions has announced the release of Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble for next year, the film that will bring together all the characters that the production company wants to deal with in specific standalones.

There will be Winnie The Pooh (already the protagonist of two titles), Bambi, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and others. The titles that have been announced are Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s: Neverland Nightmare, Pinocchio Unstrung.

Producer Scott Chambers, who plays Christopher Robin in Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, said:

We are creating a shared universe. I want to make one of my childhood dreams come true: I wanted to see Leatherface, Hellraiser and Chucky together on the screen. I thought it would never happen. And now we will make something similar happen with Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Bambi. They’ll all meet, and something crazy will come out.

And then he added:

Our big movie will have a big budget, and it will be called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. They will be our Avengers. You will see Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit, Tigger, Owl, the Mad Hatter, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and many others. I have this scene in my head with all the characters walking down a street smashing anything that gets in their way. It will be really fun.

