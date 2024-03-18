“I certainly didn’t applaud when I listened to Platinette’s off-air speech. But on Ilaria Capponi’s part, only lies and falsehoods. She’s trying to advertise herself at all costs. And it’s obvious because she has a communications agency. In any case, I’m not quick to the flank to no ambush”. Clear and clear words to Adnkronos from the stylist Guillermo Mariotto commenting on the statements of the 34-year-old former model Ilaria Capponi who on Saturday participated, alongside Platinette and the stylist himself, in ‘Italia-Sì!’, the talk hosted on Rai1.

The designer was on the jury when Ilaria Capponi presented herself at Miss Italia. According to the mannequin, Guillermo Mariotto called her ‘too fat’. The stylist denies it. “I was part of the technical jury – he replies – And I sent other girls home and not her. Another lie”. Denies any attempts at body shaming. “I have always been an inclusive stylist – explains Mariotto who is currently organizing the ‘Elegant Brigands. The art of men’s fashion’ exhibition in Rome at Maxxi – I have brought curvy and ‘over’ women, disabilities, colored mannequins, when they were ‘undesirable’, I remember that they arrived in Milan from all over Europe. I defended my choice against everyone and everyone.”

According to Mariotto, Ilaria Capponi is no longer a girl, “but a ‘lady’, she is of a certain age, she says among other things that she goes around the agencies in Milan and they exclude her because according to her ‘she is fat’. that’s how it is. She is excluded simply because she is now of a certain age, a ‘femme age’ for a mannequin. It also happens to footballers, male and female dancers. Intense and very short careers with a deadline.” Regarding the health of her body, her excessive thinness, and the mental disorders often linked to the role of mannequin, Mariotto continues: “Treaten and hackneyed themes, perhaps even expired for some time.”