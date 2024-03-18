Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Difficult challenges on TV. Politics? You can’t improvise”

Making television in Italy has always been a difficult undertaking, with few successful successes on the national scene. One of the few triumphs was the one orchestrated by Silvio Berlusconi, who revolutionized the Italian television market and consolidated it over time. Despite numerous attempts by other companies, such as Mondadori, led by the Formenton family, the Rusconis and the Rizzolis, the only companies that have remained firm are Mediaset, the reinvigorated «La 7» of the RCS Cairo group and the American company Discovery. Pier Silvio Berlusconi leads Mediaset, and despite political speculation, continues to be a point of reference in the Italian television panorama. The Cavaliere’s second son talks about himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Speaking about the evolution of the television sector, Berlusconi declares: “The content field is in turmoil, even giants like Disney and Netflix are affected, resulting in massive layoffs. However, generalist television, if managed with competence and modernity, can defend itself very well , as demonstrated in our case”. Responding to the challenges of the advertising market dominated by giants such as Google and Facebook and the competition from public television, Berlusconi underlines: “The road is not easy, but with experience and targeted investments we can grow even in this context”.

When questioned about hiring policies, Berlusconi highlights Mediaset’s commitment to recruiting young talent, stating: “We have started a hiring program that mainly involves young people under 30 and women, with the intention of continuing on this path in the coming years. years”. Speaking about the financial results, Berlusconi appears optimistic despite the difficulties, indicating a 5% increase in advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year and an expected profit higher than the 217 million recorded in 2022, despite the global economic challenges. On the international front, Berlusconi discusses the situation of ProsiebenSat in Germany, reaffirming Mediaset’s commitment to promoting the growth and success of the company through targeted investment strategies and a clear corporate vision.

Finally, regarding Mediaset’s future plans, Berlusconi talks about the MediaFor Europe (MFE) project to create a large European broadcaster, emphasizing the importance of adapting television offers to different national audiences and investing in new technologies to remain competitive on the European market . In conclusion, Berlusconi reiterates his commitment to the role of editor and to the advancement of Mediaset’s European project, underlining that, despite the rumors about his possible return to politics, at the moment his priority is to advance the company objectives and consolidate the position of Mediaset in the European television panorama.