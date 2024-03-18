A live, original and unreleased complete rereading of Fabrizio De Andrè’s most successful concept album. 4 years after their last album of unreleased songs and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the death of the Genoese singer-songwriter, Perturbazione mark a great return and publish ‘La Buona Novella (live with Nada and Alessandro Raina)’ (Iceberg/Warner Music Italy). Getting back into the plot of Faber’s album released in 1970 and “being able to immerse yourself in that writing was a great gift”, says Tommaso Cerasuolo, voice of Perturbazione, tells Adnkronos about the genesis of the project and how the group, born on the banks of a scientific high school on the outskirts of Turin, among the pioneers of national indie, approaches the current musical panorama. The album was born from a unique live event commissioned to the band on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘La Buona Novella’ by Fabrizio De André.

Recorded live at the Teatro Civico in Varallo Sesia (Vc) on 23 October 2010, it then ended up in a drawer until recently. “Listening back to the recording, which had been very well edited, we thought ‘come on, that’s nice’, every now and then time gives you a gift and this is a bit the story of a small miracle, which grew unexpectedly”. The good news, adds Cerasuolo, “is an incredible work and I believe that the idea of ​​putting man back at the center is extremely current. In the midst of lacerating conflicts, the revolutionary power of being able to say ‘try to clarify the point of view’ I believe be stronger than ever.”

Songs do this “they help us reflect and see a different point of view” and that’s what De Andrè did: “he gave you a center when you didn’t have a center”. Having been away from the scene for a while, Perturbazione don’t experience the anxiety of mainstream music. “We tried to get off that train”, says Tommaso who tells of a very delicate period in his life where he had to deal with the loss of loved ones. “The year after (Dis)amore (2020 album, ed.) I went into crisis. I realized that I no longer enjoyed doing the things I once did and, in agreement with the group, we chose silence and listening to it, and then slowly finding ourselves again.”

And, therefore, “we are trying without worrying about numbers, about production. Personally – adds Tommaso – I also struggle to keep up with all the mass of things that are produced. I have always thought that we must try to have take care of the things that nourish you and nourish them in turn. With an artist there should be a relationship of gratitude and continuous exchange where you also look for his records and inform yourself beyond the fact that there is someone who has to tell you of course, every three seconds ‘I did this, I did this and I did this’. What a drag, it’s a bloodbath like this.”

To young people in difficulty forced to stop due to too much stress as happened in Sangiovanni, Tommaso gives advice by quoting Gaber: “the important thing is not to pretend to be healthy. You have to be yourself and try not to get caught up in anxiety” . Ten years ago their participation in the Sanremo Festival with the song ‘L’Unica’: “It’s a privilege that has happened to me but I confess that I see it much more willingly from the sofa. It was fun to do it because when you live in Italy for musician, that event marks you, whether you like it or not. And that’s fine.”

Finally, future projects: “at this moment we are not planning a new album of unreleased songs. We like to think that, at this moment, ‘La Buona novella’ is a flower that we are taking care of and watering. We are enjoying this journey so that it perhaps an engine of new energy”. Perturbazione will present ‘La Buona Novella (live with Nada and Alessandro Raina)’ in a series of meetings open to the public in which they will share stories and anecdotes behind the new album and give away some live songs. The first two appointments, in collaboration with Feltrinelli Librerie, are scheduled for Friday 22 March in Turin at 9.00 pm at Edit Torino (Piazza Teresa Noce 15/A), upon purchase of the album at Feltrinelli in Piazza Cln, and Tuesday 26 March in Milan at 6.30 pm at the Feltrinelli in Piazza Piemonte, where they will meet the fans and sign copies of the album.

by Loredana Errico