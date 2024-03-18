Several months have passed since the US Senate hearings, which heard claims without a shred of evidence on controversial stories such as the “Mussolini UFO” story. Characters like David Grash have made the eyes of those conspiracy theorists who have always said that governments are hiding the truth from us about the presence of aliens in our society sparkle. The phenomenon of unidentified flying objects (UFOs, now unidentified aerial phenomena, aka UAP) has fascinated and frightened humanity for decades. Sightings of strange objects in the sky have spawned conspiracy theories, inspired science fiction films and books, and caused a media sensation.

A recent report published by the Domain-Wide Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) of the US Department of Defense promises to shed light on this mysterious problem. Published on Friday, March 8, the report is the first part of a two-volume series prepared by AARO as required by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. It examines the history of the U.S. government’s involvement in the UAP. research and attempts to answer a fundamental question: is there evidence that observations of these mysterious objects represent extraterrestrial technology?

According to the report, AARO found no empirical evidence that UAP sightings are related to extraterrestrial technology or secret programs hidden from Congress. Instead, many observations are the result of “misidentification of common objects and phenomena.” However, the report acknowledges that there are still many unsolved cases and that better data collection could lead to the resolution of some of them. One of the most important revelations in the report concerns the Roswell crash, famous for the alleged crash of a flying saucer in 1947. Contrary to conspiracy theories, the report claims the crash was linked to a covert US operation called Project Mogul, as determined by the US Air Force in the 1990s.

But what is behind the stories about the recovery of extraterrestrial technology? The report mentioned a proposed program called “Kona Blue”, which would study reverse engineering technologies acquired by the US government. However, the program was rejected. Following its publication, the report received significant criticism online, with many people questioning its findings. Some argue that the findings are invalid, others are skeptical about the lack of evidence of cover-up of secret programs. However, the report also contains significant errors that raise doubts about its accuracy. There are incorrect references to people and events, indicating some inaccuracy in the data analysis.

Despite these errors, the report contains some intriguing details that describe the advanced technology possessed by the United States. For example, the report mentions a secure platform testing program that was mistaken for exotic UAP technology. The report concludes that most UAP sightings have prosaic explanations, but there are still unsolved cases that require further investigation. However, the Pentagon continues to face challenges in collecting and managing UAP information.

Despite criticism and problems, the Pentagon intends to continue research into the UAP problem. The second volume of the report will be available later this year and promises to further deepen our understanding of this mysterious phenomenon. It remains to be seen whether this research will finally lead to the truth behind sightings of mysterious objects in the sky.

