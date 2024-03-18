If the Netherlands does its best, it could emit 90 percent fewer greenhouse gases by 2040, but the limit is already close. If the Netherlands wants to do better on climate justice, it can help reduce global emissions beyond its borders. That’s the conclusion of the Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency in a new study commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, which examined what climate justice (think: rich countries needing to become more sustainable than poorer countries) could mean for the Netherlands. . In February, the European Commission put forward a proposal to agree to a 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The House of Representatives will debate the issue on Thursday.

According to PBL, this 90 percent is likely technologically possible by 2040 through, among other things, CO2 storage in empty gas fields, green hydrogen and clean electricity, but this requires additional plans. PBL believes that the greatest reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are possible in industry. Big savings in the agriculture and waste sectors are “virtually impossible.”

PBL believes that emissions reductions of 80 to 90 percent in 2040 are “likely feasible” given sufficient support. PBL notes that three-quarters of Dutch people fear that climate action will make their lives more expensive and that support for climate policy largely depends on “a fair distribution of benefits and burdens.” PBL also writes that with a very high target, it becomes more difficult to maintain proportionate distribution “in your own country” across “all population groups and sectors.”

Support for climate policy depends on “fair distribution of benefits and burdens”

According to PBL researcher Detlef van Vuren, there is a “tension” between international ambitions and what is possible in the Netherlands. According to PBL, the definition of fairness remains a political and subjective matter. The study does suggest that the Netherlands can help reduce emissions beyond its borders to pay tribute to international climate justice.

India

Europe’s 90 percent proposal is in line with the Paris climate agreement, which says countries should try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and that richer countries should cut CO2 emissions more significantly than poorer countries. The question now is how to allocate the amount of CO2 that can still be emitted globally, and on what basis.

For example, some countries, such as India, advocate sharing emissions based on population: the more people there are, the more emissions are allowed. Others believe that a rich country or one that already emits a lot should now be given less space.

According to most climate justice principles, the Netherlands’ current climate plans, which stand at 80 percent by 2040, contribute too little. If the Netherlands had taken its historical share or its own wealth into account, it would have had to do much more. According to PBL, the target of 90 percent is the minimum for compliance with the principles of international environmental law.

