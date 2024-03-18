The Fiat Panda rally in Pandino, in the province of Cremona, is an unmissable event for enthusiasts. The new date to keep in mind for 2024 is the weekend of June 22nd and 23rd. Registrations were opened during the San Giuseppe Fair in Pandino on March 17th and already on the first day there were over 100 registered. The goal is to beat the record of 2023, when there were 1,051 Pandas participating.

Panda rally 2024 date, where it takes place

The weekend of 22 and 23 June 2024 marks the return of the Panda rally in Pandino, an exceptional event that boasts the presence of Fiat Pandas from all over the world who reach the town in the province of Cremona, in the shadow of the Visconti Castle.

Panda meeting in Pandino from 22 to 23 June 2024 under the Visconti Castle

Since its inception in 2017, this gathering has become a true community experience, with the aim of celebrating the myth of the Panda. The 2024 program is yet to be defined in detail, but numerous surprises are expected, including the presence of the oldest Panda still in circulation, special versions, unique prototypes, scale models and much more.























Panda meeting in Pandino 2023

Panda meeting 2024 registrations

Registrations were officially opened from Sunday 17 March 2024 during the San Giuseppe Fair in Pandino and are available online on the pandaapandino.it website. The first person to register in person was Mrs. Nathalie from Cesano Maderno (MI), while the first online registration was made by Mrs. Sonia from Sesto San Giovanni (MI).

The funds raised through registrations and contributions from the event partners will be used to support local charities, net of expenses incurred.

Registrations for the meeting are open from March 17th (in the photo the first member, Mrs. Nathalie from Cesano Maderno)

The organizational machine, supported by the Municipal Administration of Pandino, is led by “La Crew”, a close-knit group of generous Pandino residents, including Alessandro Baiocchi, Francesco Pino, Alessia Pino, Sergio Ferrari, Gaetano Vigliotti, Sebastiano Riscica, Simone Labo’ , Michele Martino, Erica Zaneboni, Matteo Fedeli, Davide Cappa Voice and Laura Magnani, with the extraordinary participation of William Jonathan, the social face of the group and the most active Pandista in Italy.

Panda gathering, all the photos from 2023

