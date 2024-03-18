The traditionally close relationship between Israel and the United States has been fractured by the war in Gaza. Prominent US Democrats in particular have increasingly attacked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who continues to push for an offensive against Hamas in the border city of Rafah without concern for the fate of starving civilians.

Last Thursday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, himself of Jewish descent, went further than anyone else. “I also believe,” he said in his speech, “that Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by putting his political survival above the interests of Israel.” The hint is that Netanyahu risks being prosecuted for corruption again once he becomes prime minister. Schumer also warned that Israel risks becoming an international pariah as so many Palestinian civilians are killed in the Gaza war. “Netanyahu’s coalition will no longer meet Israel’s needs after October 7,” he concluded. That day, the war in Gaza began with a bloody Hamas attack on Israel.

President Biden, who himself has already called the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip “overblown” and has led to more than 30,000 deaths, subsequently praised Schumer’s speech. Earlier last week, a report by US intelligence agencies had already caused a furor in Congress. Israeli voters’ distrust of Netanyahu’s leadership was found to have increased. “We expect major protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report said. “There may be another, more moderate government.”

Biden has not spoken by phone with Netanyahu for more than a month

The US government appeared to take a step forward on the latter issue two weeks ago, welcoming Netanyahu’s main political rival, Benny Gantz, with open arms to Washington. While Biden himself was at Camp David at the time, Gantz, who has been a member of the War Cabinet since October, was received at the White House by Vice President Kamala Harris and also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to analysts, all this was mainly intended as a clear message to Netanyahu. The prime minister has been waiting for an invitation to come to Washington since his new coalition took power in late 2022. But in the current circumstances, this will have to wait a while. Biden has not had telephone contact with Netanyahu for more than a month, despite all the tension surrounding the Gaza war.

Netanyahu, in turn, was deeply offended by the recent series of American hoaxes. “We are not a banana republic,” he told the US Fox News channel on Sunday. “The people of Israel will determine when they have elections and who they choose, and this is not something that will be forced on us.” He previously stated that Israel “is not a protectorate” of the United States.

Offensive Rafah

The prime minister also made clear that he remains determined to launch an offensive on Rafah, the last stronghold still held by Hamas. According to Netanyahu, such an offensive is necessary to permanently end the presence of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, the Biden administration has warned that a large-scale attack on Rafah should only happen if Israel has a credible plan to evacuate the more than a million Gazans who have fled and are in and around Rafah. Israel has not yet presented such a plan. Last week, Biden even called the Rafah offensive a “red line” that Israel should not cross.

Netanyahu also continues to oppose the ceasefire, which has been negotiated intermittently for months. The Americans say they understand that Israel does not want to permanently surrender its weapons until Hamas is defeated, but they are calling for a temporary ceasefire on humanitarian grounds. The hostages, or at least some of them, could also be released in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu’s main political rival Benny Gantz (left) was welcomed in Washington with open arms. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP

Growing hunger among Gazans (doctors say dozens of children have already died from malnutrition) and images of desperate civilians are also causing increased friction between Israel and the United States. In the US primaries, Biden, seen within the party as relatively pro-Israel, also felt some of his supporters were turning away from him because they saw him as too soft on Israel. According to Washington and much of the international community, the Israelis should allow aid trucks into the Gaza Strip much more quickly and quickly.

Since Israel did not cooperate in practice, the Americans decided to build a temporary pier through which aid would be delivered from Cyprus. The US, like other countries, has also airdropped food supplies in recent weeks. However, aid workers say it would be much more efficient to deliver aid overland using trucks.

Netanyahu knows he can continue to count on more Republican confidence. He had a much warmer relationship with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, than he has now with Biden. Netanyahu will undoubtedly hope that Trump wins the presidential election in November. The question is whether Netanyahu himself will remain there. A majority of Israelis would also like to see him disappear from the political scene, according to opinion polls. And the far-right coalition led by Netanyahu does not look very stable.

Fewer heavy bombs

Despite the growing acrimony permeating relations with the current Democratic administration, Biden has shown that cutting off American arms sales to Israel is still a step too far for him, even though many in his party would like it to be. Analysts suspect that the US has now adjusted the composition of the weapons package: more precision-guided munitions and fewer powerful heavy bombs to reduce casualties.

The problems in US-Israel relations go deeper than the personal differences between Biden and Netanyahu. While he tends to take a less strident tone than Netanyahu, his rival Gantz—himself a retired general—is likely to favor an offensive on Rafah. The question is whether he will pay more attention to the interests of Palestinian citizens.

Palestinians flee on Monday, March 18, after the Israeli bombing of Gaza City. Photo by AFP

Gantz also does not want his own Palestinian state, as the Americans claim, and he will also not seek to provide much more humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Gantz knows this is unpopular in Israel. In any case, according to a study by the Israel Democracy Institute, last month two-thirds of the Jewish population said they believed it would be undesirable to transfer humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. At the time, nearly two-thirds saw no path to creating a demilitarized independent Palestinian state.

It is therefore unclear whether Israeli-American relations will return to the cordial level they once were, even if, as US intelligence agencies predict, there are new elections and a new leader.

Israeli siege invades hospital



On Monday, the Israeli army raided Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to Israel, the commander and Hamas militants were entrenched there. According to Israel, 20 Hamas militants, including the commander, were killed in the ensuing fighting. Dozens more were reportedly captured.

The raid caused panic among patients and staff who had previously been ordered to leave the hospital complex, but in many cases had nowhere to go at this point. During the day, the building in which surgical procedures were carried out, among other things, came under fire.

Al Shifa Hospital is one of the few in the northern Gaza Strip that is still in use. Since the war began in October last year, the hospital has been subject to more frequent incursions by Israeli troops.

