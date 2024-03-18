Mother: “As an impatient mother who wants to always be on time or early everywhere, how can I deal with a procrastinating daughter who wants to do everything perfectly? We let our daughters, ages 5 and 7, do a lot of things on their own, like packing their bags for school in the morning and baking bread. The elder is very careful and it takes a lot of time. The cheese needs to be placed very carefully on her sandwich, the butter needs to be spread very carefully around the edges, and she cuts the apple into eight perfect slices. She cleans up just as carefully in the evening. The younger one throws the toys into the trash can, and the seven-year-old puts Kapla into the box one board at a time. It’s a beautiful feature, but it all takes so much time! We’ll be late for school soon. I try really hard to stop myself from constantly saying: hurry up! We never go out to have fun.”

The name and place of residence are known to the editors. The Raised section is anonymous because the challenges of raising children are sensitive. Want to imagine a dilemma in education? Send your questions or comments to educationed@nrc.nl.

Don’t speed up

Kimberly Roerdink: “Talk to your daughter in a quiet moment. Tell them that mornings don’t always go so well. You want to be on time, and your daughter wants to do everything very neatly, and you also want to give her the opportunity to do this. Ask her, “What can we do to find a way that works for both of us?” Young children can already talk about this very well.

“Take the lead in finding solutions: What needs to be done in the morning and can you schedule it? Can some of these tasks be completed the night before, such as preparing a lunch box? Try this for a while and come back to it in a few weeks to evaluate it together.

“It’s best not to ask your daughter to complete tasks faster because then you will have a negative impact on her ability to function independently. We already demand so much from children when it comes to keeping up with adults. Moreover, it doesn’t hurt if your daughter is late from time to time because she will learn what it is and what it feels like.

“If you have time, take it and be surprised at how accurate your child is. Her meticulous demeanor is a very pleasant invitation for you to slow down.

Leading by example

Tamara Luyer: “I would advise you to first understand what perfectionism means to yourself. We know that the environment has a major influence on children’s behavior. We often unconsciously and indirectly convey what is important to us as parents. I read in your question that you also like to do things very well and set the bar high for yourself, such as never being late and making your children independent from an early age.

“You can be an example for your elder, she also really wants to do everything well. On the one hand, you praise her attentiveness, but the time she spends on this also annoys you. She finds it quite confusing.

“Try to set an example for your daughter through your actions and comments that not everything has to be perfect, that everything can go wrong. Try loosening it a little. For example, having a competition to see who can clean up the fastest. Or ask your daughter to first draw a very beautiful doll, and then have a competition to see who can make the ugliest one. Ask her which method she liked best. This way you will playfully take her out of her comfort zone.”

Family therapist Kimberly Roerdink helps parents raise their children. Tamara Luyer works as a general educator and cognitive behavioral therapist in child and adolescent psychiatry.

