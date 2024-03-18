Fiumicino, March 18, 2024 – Oriana Orlandi has been appointed Deputy Vice Coordinator of Forza Italia Giovani Fiumicino. The nomination was presented by Valerio Massini and Marco Paris, Forza Italia Giovani coordinator for the province of Rome and Forza Italia coordinator Giovani Fiumicino, respectively.

“The appointment of Oriana Orlandi as Deputy Coordinator of FIG Fiumicino is the result of a responsible choice in which various criteria were taken into account, such as: commitment, loyalty, determination and availability, which she has widely demonstrated in her local activities.

We believe that Oriana’s contribution in this new role can be decisive and valuable in increasing interest and attracting more young people to FIG Fiumicino.” Coordinators Massini and Paris state in a joint note:

Finally, the nomination describes how FIG Fiumicino is growing and becoming more radical in the region. We congratulate all the girls and boys for their work and dedication. Once again, Oriana, we wish you all the best in your work!”

Wishes for good work also come from Fiumicino councilor Raffaello Biselli and from the head of the Forza Italia group in the Fiumicino city council, Alessio Coronas: “Our congratulations to Oriana on her nomination. Together we will continue the struggle that distinguishes our party, always together with the citizens.

Good job, Oriana!