My students are still getting used to Ramadan this week. In most cases, this means that even busy men are silent during class. However, in 4 HAVO, four sociable friends seem to be resistant to hunger and sleep. I continue to calmly warn, but at the end of the lesson I hear myself threatening to “report” and “detain” at full volume. What helps. I still feel like I have pretty good control of myself, but as they leave the room I hear one of them say, “Is she doing Ramadan too or something?”

