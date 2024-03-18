One of the largest countries in the world, which in turn has vast oil wealth, faces a critical challenge: it completely lacks rivers. In this context, desalination emerges as a vital solution, not only to provide water to its population, but also as a model of global sustainability. With projects that mark a before and after in the technology that seeks to make seawater drinkable, this nation is positioned as a vanguard in the world.

Desalination in the West Asian country is a response to the immediate need for water and a long-term strategy that seeks energy efficiency; In addition, it supports the reduction of the carbon footprint. With initiatives such as the Jazlah plant, which operates with solar energy, the country is moving towards its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, while guaranteeing water supply for its citizens.

Saudi Arabia, the giant of the Middle East, stands out for being the largest country without rivers in the world. Faced with this geographical challenge, the nation turned its attention to the seas, specifically those in its surroundings: the Red Sea to the west and the Arabian Gulf to the east. The desalination process in these waters alleviates the water needs of its growing population.

Al Khobar 2, built by ACCIONA in Saudi Arabia, is the largest desalination plant in the world, with a production capacity of 630,000 m³ of drinking water per day. This facility serves three million people, and stands out for its magnitude and focus on sustainability. Thanks to reverse osmosis technology, it significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional methods.

Historian Michael Christopher Low, from the University of Utah, United States, points out that desalination is a matter of “life and death.” For his part, the president of ACWA, Marco Arceli, points out that the increase in population and quality of life is “what requires more and more water.” Currently, Saudi Arabia is known for being one of the world leaders in desalination, accounting for 17% of global desalinated water production.

What is the current drought situation in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia—with its predominantly desert geography and the absence of natural freshwater sources, such as rivers—is facing an intense drought that challenges both its population growth and development. The nation, known for its extensive deserts, is in a constant struggle to ensure an adequate water supply for its inhabitants and for agriculture, crucial for its food self-sufficiency.

To combat this drought, they implemented seawater desalination, a process that, although effective in mitigating water scarcity, consumes large amounts of energy. This dependence leads the country to seek more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, such as the use of solar-powered desalination technologies, in an effort to balance its water needs with environmental sustainability.