More than one in three Dutch residents of East or South-East Asian origin experienced discrimination in the past year. People of Chinese descent experience this most often: this group makes up 52 percent of respondents. This is according to a study by the University of Amsterdam and Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Tilburg, commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, which was published on Monday.

Spring roll, sambal beej or Ching Chang Chong: More than 40 percent of respondents say they have been shouted at or insulted on the street in the past year. This is the first time that a large-scale study has perceived racism among this group of people in the Netherlands. Researchers conducted regional testing among more than 2,500 people. In recent years, several studies have been carried out on discrimination and racism aimed at Dutch people of Moroccan, Turkish or, for example, Antillean origin.

Respondents face discrimination, especially in public places such as transport, in education or on the street. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, there are about 352,000 people of Indonesian descent and more than 81,000 people with Chinese roots in the Netherlands. Some respondents say discrimination has increased since the 2020 corona pandemic, although the researchers write that it is unclear whether the increase is the result of “actual discrimination, a growing awareness of discrimination, or a growing willingness to name and report it.” .

Similar experiences

In the report, the researchers also provide comparisons with other ethnic minority groups in the Netherlands. For example, people of Chinese descent experience about the same amount of discrimination as people of Moroccan descent. On the other hand, people of Indonesian descent experience less racism compared to previously studied groups. The researchers conclude that people of East or Southeast Asian descent experience discrimination to the same extent as people of Moroccan, Turkish, Surinamese or Antillean origin.

In response, outgoing Minister Carien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment, CDA) writes that the results “unfortunately come as no surprise” to people of Asian descent. In her opinion, the results of the research lead to “recognition” and are the task of society. Together with the National Coordinator on Racism and Discrimination, we will look at how the findings of the study could lead to “strengthening the next National Program against Discrimination and Racism.”

