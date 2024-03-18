The National Cinema Museum pays tribute to Carlo Verdone by awarding him the Stella della Mole award on Friday 22 March 2024 at 8.30pm, at the Cinema Massimo in Turin.

Carlo Verdone is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most famous and beloved Italian authors, now an icon of the capital. His careful and acute poetics on the reality that surrounds us has made him a point of reference for many filmmakers, without considering that his characters have become a symbol of a varied Italianness, comic and surreal but always characterized by dramatic hues.

Since the 1980s, Verdone has been able to describe manias, psychoses and fashions, amplifying them and making them a reflection of a society that is always confronted with new myths.

The Stella della Mole Award will be given to him in recognition of his ironic and visionary style and his ability to explore human society, describing it with irony and delicacy. The award will be presented during the important tribute that the Glocal Film Festival dedicates to him and on the occasion of the inauguration of the photographic exhibition “Luci nel silenzio”, set up at the Polo del ‘900 in Palazzo San Celso.

These are Verdone’s words:

This important recognition from the National Cinema Museum of Turin fills me with joy. I never would have thought that one day that important museum that I often visited with my father (a close friend of the founder Maria Adriana Prolo), could one day become interested in me. I saw it as a magical place, full of objects, lanterns, primitive projectors and many black and white faces. Heartfelt thanks to those who gave me this great emotion and satisfaction, which I dedicate to a great educator: my father Mario.

The president of the National Cinema Museum Enzo Ghigo declares:

We are very happy to pay homage to Carlo Verdone with the Stella della Mole award, which so well represents the museum that he frequented and loved in his youth. The memory of him tells of a magical place, and it continues to be so even today, thanks to the power of fascination that only cinema can provide. Thank you again for agreeing to be here with us.

Domenico De Gaetano, director of the Museum, also intervenes:

Carlo Verdone is one of the great characters of Italian cinema, capable of interpreting the comic and dramatic spirit that has conquered several generations. His characters have entered the collective imagination, and many of his expressions and sayings are now part of everyday language, demonstrating his great skill in describing the human race.

The Stella della Mole Award is an important recognition that in the past has been awarded to artists such as Monica Bellucci, Oliver Stone and Tim Burton.

Carlo Verdone will receive the Stella della Mole award on Friday 22 March 2024 at 8.30 pm, at the Cinema Massimo in Turin.